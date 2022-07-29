U.S. Senate May Keep $7,500 Tax Credit for New EVs, Create a $4,000 One for Used EVs

The Build Back Better Act is no more. It is still called H.R. 5376 on its Congress page, but senator Joe Manchin renamed it the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022. That’s because it also aims to start paying the U.S.’s massive national debt with a series of measures. It will also stimulate “clean vehicles,” which means new electric cars will keep the $7,500 tax credit with no sales caps, as it currently does. In fact, even used vehicles will get a tax incentive if the bill is approved as it is now.