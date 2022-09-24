This Woman Turned Her Van Into a Cute Pink Tiny Home With a Dash of Taylor Swift Flair

Meet Tory, a young female who made traveling and living in a cute tiny home possible with her Ram ProMaster 2300 van. She built and designed everything by herself, creating an adorable little space for herself with a dash of Taylor Swift (she even added a shrine dedicated to the singer) and Pokémon-inspired decorations.
To make all this possible, Tory has a safety keychains small business which she creates and designs all by herself.
Going inside the van, we can already see the girly look with a white and pink color scheme. Since the space available in this vehicle is minute, Tory had to make sure everything can fit, including face care products, clothes, and all the other things a girl needs, which is a lot.
In the mini kitchen, she arranged a counter space on which she added a classy self-adhesive contact paper that matches the style of the miniature home. Since the van can get hot in the summer, she also installed an air fan and a skylight. That means she can climb on top of her mobile home for a relaxing session of stargazing or daydreaming.
Since Tory owns a small business, she thought of everything while traveling and working in the same space. And since that space is not much, she must be very organized. A good example is how the desk is just a small 5-foot (1.5m) table that slides from under the bed in front of a bench covered with a pink hand-stitched cushion. The whole van is decorated with bright colored artificial flowers that really bring out the charming feeling of a girl’s room.
On the closet door, we can see the artsy nature of Tory, in the shape of an interesting drawing of a female with snakes instead of hair, resembling Medusa. Before creating safety keychains, Tory had an art business, drawing on denim jackets. Besides drawing and, of course, customizing her van, she also is a great dancer and perhaps a guitar enthusiast, judging by the pink guitar prominently hanging on the walls.
The miniature home was entirely constructed and decorated by Tory. She proudly shows everyone that just because she’s a girl, it doesn’t mean she can’t handle such projects.
