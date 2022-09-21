You’ll Be Charmed by This Cool Vintage Airstream Retreat, a First in the Philippines

Airstream is an iconic symbol for the American lifestyle, so it stands out even more seen outside the U.S. No matter where you spot one, or whether it’s on the go or turned into a tiny home, you’ll get the same cool vibe that screams freedom, carefree days, and fun. The first one in the Philippines to be turned into a tourist accommodation is no exception.
As its straightforward name suggests, “Camper & Cabin” is a luxury retreat that offers cabins, as well as camper accommodations for tourists. So far, it doesn’t sound like anything special. But wait till you find out where it’s located – in a tropical paradise with spectacular, interrupted views of mountains and the sea, in Calaca, Calabarzon. Also, the camper on this property happens to be the first vintage Airstream accommodation in the Philippines.
Forget deserts, this Airstream trailer turned tiny home sits on top of a hill. In addition to the breathtaking views, this also means that in certain weather conditions it starts to wiggle. However, there’s no danger in that, the Camper & Cabin hosts assure us, it’s just a unique experience.
The 25-foot (7.6 meters) wasn’t painted in any shaded colors, or given an unusual new look. The simple, iconic exterior reveals a whimsical, relaxing, boho-style interior. The white palette makes it feel extra bright and luminous, and the well-chosen details such as a mini-Airstream and vintage decorations give this isolated retreat an unexpected playful spirit.
This camper is supposed to feel like a luxury hotel, and it seems to get pretty close to that. There’s a lavish queen-sized bed, with extra sleeping space thanks to the convertible couch. The kitchenette is packed with all the basics, while the beautifully-styled bathroom claims to offer eco-friendly amenities.
The Airstream is also fitted with air conditioning, and it includes a flat screen TV. For the complete glamping experience, it also comes with a charming deck, perfect for grilling and taking in the view.
A unique vintage retreat in an exotic paradise, this camper is available through Airbnb.
Forget deserts, this Airstream trailer turned tiny home sits on top of a hill. In addition to the breathtaking views, this also means that in certain weather conditions it starts to wiggle. However, there’s no danger in that, the Camper & Cabin hosts assure us, it’s just a unique experience.
The 25-foot (7.6 meters) wasn’t painted in any shaded colors, or given an unusual new look. The simple, iconic exterior reveals a whimsical, relaxing, boho-style interior. The white palette makes it feel extra bright and luminous, and the well-chosen details such as a mini-Airstream and vintage decorations give this isolated retreat an unexpected playful spirit.
This camper is supposed to feel like a luxury hotel, and it seems to get pretty close to that. There’s a lavish queen-sized bed, with extra sleeping space thanks to the convertible couch. The kitchenette is packed with all the basics, while the beautifully-styled bathroom claims to offer eco-friendly amenities.
The Airstream is also fitted with air conditioning, and it includes a flat screen TV. For the complete glamping experience, it also comes with a charming deck, perfect for grilling and taking in the view.
A unique vintage retreat in an exotic paradise, this camper is available through Airbnb.