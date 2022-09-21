The First Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63 Yacht in Miami Can Reach the Bahamas in One Hour

Miami has seen plenty of amazing boats worth millions of dollars, but one of the latest ones to “land” here is truly worth mentioning – the famous Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63, the epitome of floating luxury toys for thrill-seeking owners.
Conor McGregor made a lot of folks swoon when he proudly took delivery of his Lamborghini Tecnomar 63 last summer. Of course, his is a custom version, sporting Green accents in honor of his Irish blood, and his favorite number – 12 (it was only the 12th unit made, with McGregor being one of the first to own one of these new boats).
Now, the ultra-luxurious speedboat is about to flex in Miami. The first one to be delivered to South Florida just hit the water, in grand style. The owner remains a mystery, but the exclusive status won’t stay that way for too long. The Italian Sea Group, owner of the Tecnomar brand, announced that the next deliveries are already lined up for the beginning of 2024, with production “at full speed.”
Speaking of speed, this bad boy seems a match made in heaven for Miami millionaires. Not only is it comfortable docking in shallow waters, thanks to its very low draught, but it can reach popular destinations such as the Bahamas in just one hour.
That’s because this luxury yacht is more like a speedboat, powered by twin 2,000 HP, V12 MAN engines. As you would expect from anything made for Lamborghini, this water craft boasts high performance, with a maximum speed of 63 knots (72 mph/117 kph).
While a speed monster, the Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63 is also classified as an ultralight boat, with a 24-ton weight at 63 feet (19 meters) in length. This was possible due to the use of carbon fiber, another element that was inspired by the iconic cars of Sant’Agata Bolognese.
