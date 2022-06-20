Couple’s 31-Foot Airstream Is One of the Most Beautiful Homes on Wheels

Most people who recently decided to switch to some form of home on wheels did so when the pandemic broke out or during it. This couple did things differently. When the pandemic was already over, Sarabeth Hurst and her husband Payton decided that they needed a break after those challenging times. But, instead of a vacation, they went for a total lifestyle change.
This young couple did not want to give up the comfort of their previous two-bedroom apartment entirely, so they turned an Airstream trailer into something as close to a lovely, welcoming home as possible. Sarabeth confessed to Domino that the way this future home looked was one of the most important aspects for her, and it shows. From the delicate color palette in shades of blue, green, and pink, to the bohemian details, this trailer home’s interior could rival that of a modern apartment.
The fresh owner’s only regret is the size of the Airstream model that they chose. At 31 feet (9.4 meters) the Classic is the brand’s second-largest model. While having all that space is something that most mobile home owners would envy, the downside was that it’s harder to maneuver, with parking always being an issue.
Other than that, the two (plus their pet dog) love this home on wheels. It wasn’t a DIY project – an RV design firm was in charge of turning the Airstream into a home. But Sarabeth was very particular about each interior decor choice, including the use of tile for the bathroom. Tile is notoriously incompatible with RVs, because of the lack of stability while on the road. However, even though most contractors tried to persuade her to go for the classic vinyl, she got her dream bathroom, with walls covered in very small tile squares, for better stability.
Such a beautiful home should be admired by others as well, and the two young owners didn’t want to give up entertaining guests. The living room area is perfect for that, with a sofa that hides an additional trundle platform, a TV, and a dining table. One of the 31-foot Airstream’s advantages is the generous bedroom with great views, a comfy bed, and traditional sconces instead of the pre-installed recessed lighting.
The two are still at the beginning of their RV-living adventure, but so far they proved that having a beautiful, stylish home can go beyond limitations.
