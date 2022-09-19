Forget Vintage, This Airstream International Retreat Is All About Modern Glamping

When you hear about an Airstream turned into a tiny home, the first image that pops up is that of the iconic vintage trailer from the ‘70s or earlier. But this new kid on the block is no vintage gem and doesn’t pretend to be one. Its sleek, cool-toned interior is as modern as it gets, and its premium amenities are a refreshing luxury in the desert of Marfa, Texas.
The Airstream International claims to boast a “seashore-inspired” design, so it’s a bit ironic that you would find one (actually, a few of them) in the high-desert area near Marfa. This is where the Marfa Yacht Club is set up – a glamping spot that offers the four largest new Airstream trailers available to rent in the area (two 30-foot Flying Cloud models, a 30-foot International Serenity, and this 28-foot International). The place’s name is inspired by the iconic trailer known as the land yacht prototype, and it’s a heaven on earth for all Airstream enthusiasts.
The 2023 Airstream International starts at $109,100, but luckily there’s an alternative. You can spend some time at the Marfa Yacht Club for much less and discover what glamping looks like with an International from 2016. The 28-foot (8.5 meters) model reveals a fully-equipped kitchen, a private shower and bathroom, and a cozy bedroom.
During the summer, air conditioners and shaded RV pads keep the interior cool, while a heat pump and gas furnace provide heat when it gets cold. There’s also Wi-Fi available, so you won’t feel stranded in the desert, and outside there’s a heated-container pool available until mid-November.
Although it sits in the middle of nowhere, with great views of the mountains, this trailer turned into a tiny retreat looks like a contemporary home as soon as you step inside. The kitchen has everything you’d need, the living room is spacious, and the shower is across the hall from the toilet and powder room.
Everything about it screams “modern” while still flaunting the iconic 1930s aesthetics. Add to that the high level of comfort, a real luxury for a high-desert location, and you’ve got the basic formula for “hotel-quality glamping.” When you’re tired of vintage styles, you can refresh your soul with this cool Airstream International in the desert, available through Airbnb.
