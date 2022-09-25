Chicamacomico Is an Adorable Tiny Home That Packs Everything in a 20-Foot Package

Chicamacomico was built by Modern Tiny Living (MTL), a company located in Columbus, Ohio. The skilled MTL team creates numerous models that stand the test of time, paying attention to every little detail. These homes are also incredibly functional since they incorporate a lot of storage hacks and clever design features.
Chicamacomico is based on the builder’s Mohican model, a popular 20-ft (6-meter) house on wheels designed for two people. Just like the Mohican, this dwelling is compact, so it's great for a weekend getaway. However, it can also be used for long-term living since it has all the necessities squeezed into 230 sq ft (21.3 sq meters).
What makes this home stand out is its exterior, which received a coat of fire truck red paint. This bold exterior mirrors Chicamacomica’s interior. A glass door opens up to reveal a beautiful open-concept living area with white walls, red cabinetry, and dark wood accents. The home includes a nice living room, a kitchen, a compact bathroom, and a loft.
Next to the living room is the kitchen, which comes with a large stainless steel countertop, so the owners will have enough room to cook up a storm. Elsewhere, the kitchen has a generous sink and a small refrigerator. It also goes big on storage. It includes numerous cabinets and drawers, as well as two shelves that are placed in the corner.
Across the kitchen is a closet that can be used for hanging clothes or storing items that don’t really have a place in the house. The closet is partially hidden away by a custom cabinet with open shelving and a large round mirror. And if all this storage is still not enough for some, the staircase that leads to the loft also incorporates various cubbyholes. There’s even space for a large closet too!
As you’ve probably imagined, the bedroom in this tiny is located upstairs. You’ll notice that this area offers plenty of room for a king-size bed and two small nightstands. It also comes with a large floating shelf. It even has enough space underneath that can be used to add a nice cabinet or a small wardrobe.
Other features that this mobile dwelling includes are a ductless mini-split AC unit and a propane water heater. MTL doesn’t mention the price for the Chicamacomico. That’s because the cost can differ from unit to unit. Customers can choose the materials used, the finishes, and the appliances included, so the price can go up or down, depending on the owners' specific needs and preferences.
For the record, the aforementioned Mohican model starts at $62,000. But if you want to find out the exact price for the Chicamacomico, you can contact the team from MTL or simply use their Quote Builder tool that’s available on their website.
