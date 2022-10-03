Scandinavian-Style Tiny House With Two Lofts Has Everything to Become a Dream Family Home

If you’re into off-grid, rustic-looking and really small alternative dwellings, this one’s not for you. Porto mimics the lavish comfort of a farmhouse, and it’s meant for cozy living.
Reduced costs of living and mobility are some of the main advantages associated with the tiny house lifestyle. But another perk that shouldn’t be overlooked is that families can get homes that are perfectly tailored to their needs in just a few months, literally delivered to their doorstep.
Considering how hard it is to build or to find a conventional house that fits the bill, this alternative sounds really good. Especially if we’re talking about a tiny home with two lofts, that can accommodate up to six people.
The team at Vagabond Haven has something for everyone – from the tiniest houses with an office configuration, to spacious family homes boasting two lofts. One of these is Porto, a 7.3-meter-long (23.9 feet) model that manages to fit the luxuries of a conventional house within 25 square meters (269 square feet).
The Scandinavian minimalist style is still very popular, and this Swedish brand knows how to do it right. What you get is a beautiful wooden house that’s packed with modern appliances, while still being easy to pull behind a car at 80 kph (49.7 mph).
Porto comes with installed electricity, plumbing, and ventilation, and can be fully customized, with a building time of maximum 5 months. The small kitchen is fitted with all the basics, and can include a dishwasher and a protective glass panel as well.
The bathroom is built with wet-room approved walls, and fitted with a shower cabin, a toiler, and a cupboard with a washing basin. Customers can choose their preferred type of toilet, an electric or gas hot water heater, and the floor material. If there’s no need for another bedroom, the second loft is versatile enough to be configured in different ways.
There are many options available for this tiny house, including off-grid ones. You can check them all out at Vagabond Haven - pricing for the bright and airy Porto starts at €37,674 ($37,000).
