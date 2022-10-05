Spaceship-Like Tiny House in Norway Takes Glamping to the Next Level

Is it a spaceship hovering above the forest? Or a giant pine cone proudly sitting on top of a tree? Well, it’s a bit of both. And you’ll be surprised to find some remarkably luxurious amenities inside this sustainable yet ultra-modern tiny house, surrounded by wilderness.
It would be hard to find a more rustic concept than that of treehouses, yet thanks to contemporary design and technology even these can become luxurious dwellings, perfect for glamping. This basically means enjoying the best of both worlds – you get to take advantage of the outdoors, admire the breathtaking views, and only have trees as neighbors, while also feeling perfectly at home in a beautiful tiny house with premium amenities.
Woodnest looks like a spaceship that made its way to a Norwegian forest, and at the same time its shape and texture were inspired by pine cones. Architects Helen and Hard managed to literally have it sitting on a tree (with support from additional structures) while the tree continues to live inside it. But this is no off-grid, rugged shelter.
Despite its unusual shape and limited space of only 15 square meters (161 square feet) Woodnest truly is a home, boasting a cozy bedroom, a shower and flushing toilet, plus a small kitchenette. In addition to the basics, guests are pampered with floor heating and high-speed Wi-Fi – things that were definitely not associated with conventional camping. Unique, handcrafted chairs and high-quality fabrics are also a touch of luxury that you wouldn’t expect to find high up on a tree.
The large windows are perfect for taking in the spectacular views of the Hardanger fjord, and the house itself is built sustainably, with locally-sourced materials as much as possible.
Up to four people can vacation inside this original dwelling, and there are several of these futuristic tiny homes built in the Odda town. For booking information, you can check out Woodnest.
Woodnest looks like a spaceship that made its way to a Norwegian forest, and at the same time its shape and texture were inspired by pine cones. Architects Helen and Hard managed to literally have it sitting on a tree (with support from additional structures) while the tree continues to live inside it. But this is no off-grid, rugged shelter.
Despite its unusual shape and limited space of only 15 square meters (161 square feet) Woodnest truly is a home, boasting a cozy bedroom, a shower and flushing toilet, plus a small kitchenette. In addition to the basics, guests are pampered with floor heating and high-speed Wi-Fi – things that were definitely not associated with conventional camping. Unique, handcrafted chairs and high-quality fabrics are also a touch of luxury that you wouldn’t expect to find high up on a tree.
The large windows are perfect for taking in the spectacular views of the Hardanger fjord, and the house itself is built sustainably, with locally-sourced materials as much as possible.
Up to four people can vacation inside this original dwelling, and there are several of these futuristic tiny homes built in the Odda town. For booking information, you can check out Woodnest.