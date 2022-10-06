This Camper Boasts Outstanding Luxury in Total Isolation, Even Has Two Smart TVs

Not everyone is a fan of standard camping sites. Despite the obvious benefits, they can get too crowded. On the hand, giving up basic amenities such as hot water and air conditioning, in order to spend time somewhere remote, with no folks around, doesn’t sound all that great either. Luckily, there’s an alternative to that. You’ll be surprised at how comfortable this camper in the woods really is.
The Tiny Getaways team has something for everybody looking to glamp in Pennsylvania, from a totally self-sufficient cabin with solar power, to this lovely new camper called Little Bear Camp. Out of them all, Little Bear Camp offers the most modern accommodation, especially considering the remote location.
Surrounded by trees, it sits in Dushore, on one acre of private land. Although the town is just a short drive away, it feels like a totally secluded paradise.
But once you step inside, you’ll also feel right at home. The camper’s living area is surprisingly spacious, welcoming guests with a comfy couch that also reclines, an electric fireplace that sets the mood, and a 43-inch smart TV.
The other smart TV, a 32-inch one, is found in the bedroom, where you can watch while lying on the generous queen-sized bed – a rare luxury when you’re out glamping. Of course, WI-FI is also available.
Moving on to the beautiful kitchen, you’ll find more than just your average microwave and coffee maker. The stovetop is ready for you to cook some nice meals, and there’s a decent-size fridge also. Luxury is also about feeling comfortable at any time, and Little Bear Camp ensures that by providing heat, hot water without restrictions, and air conditioning.
For extra relations, guests can spend more time on the camper’s charming deck. A fire pit and charcoal grill are also available. A small family or group of friends could definitely feel comfortable in this luxury little camper, which can be booked through Airbnb.
