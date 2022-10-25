Classic Vessel Becomes the Ultimate Luxury Explorer With a Submarine and Two Jacuzzis

During the first phase of the global pandemic, when isolation was highly desirable, many yacht owners saw the advantage of being able to remain at sea for extended periods, without having to depend on shore infrastructure. This mammoth vessel would be perfect for that, but it would be just as comfortable leisurely cruising to some of the most remote locations in the world, just for the sake of adventure.
Benetti by Lusben is currently building what promises to become one of the most spectacular expedition vessels. A classic ship from the 1960s is being transformed into a modern explorer yacht, combing rugged capabilities with high-class comfort. The 262-foot (80 meters) beast will be able to accommodate up to 24 guests in 12 cabins, and take them to the Antarctic just as easily as it would to Alaska.
This new yacht is aptly named Simon Fraser, after the explorer that charted British Columbia. Built with an ice-class hull, powered by twin Alco diesel-electric engines, and fitted with massive storage facilities, this vessel can stay self-sufficient even when traveling far away from any main port. Its impressive range of 11,000 nautical miles (12,650 miles/20,370 km) means that it can truly go anywhere.
But Simon Fraser is also about luxury. It boasts not just one, but two large jacuzzis, both integrated into lavish sunbathing areas. In addition to a touch-and-go helipad, it’s fitted with a dedicated garage for its own submarine. The other toys are stored on the foredeck, with a massive crane ready to launch them.
The socializing areas are built with high ceilings (8’6’’/2.6 m) which is rare for a yacht this size, while the staterooms are both classic and luxurious, with precious woods and glass insertions throughout.
This floating “home away from home” for modern adventurers is currently coming to life in Italy, but can already be purchased by a new lucky owner. Details about its price are available upon request at IYC.
