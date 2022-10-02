Big Daf Is a Retired Army Truck Upcycled Into a Cozy Glamping Unit

Big Daf is a beautiful example of upcycling. It is a glamping pod unlike most gamping pods, situated on private property in a mountainous region in South Wales, aiming to give visitors a taste of the tough life without them actually having to rough it up.
We’ve covered DAF truck conversions before, and they always proved of great interest. With their spacious interior and very rugged exterior, these former military trucks are solid platforms for those looking for a tiny house that is a bit more competent that regular tiny houses made of wood. Call them the ultimate tiny house for the insatiable adventurer, and that would be an accurate description.
Big Daf is also for an adventurer, but of a more temporary and tamer variety, as it no longer moves. Instead, this DAF Truck has been converted into a glamping unit, which means it’s only able to offer a taste of that kind of life – while throwing in some luxury amenities, too. Once retired by the army, it was converted for Brecon Beacons Holiday Cottages, and stays put in Wye Valley, Wales, welcoming guests to outdoor experiences that include farming, hiking, or cycling through the neighboring woods.
the habitat, with bunk beds on the rearmost wall and twin couches that convert into a king-size bed.
The twin couches double as the living room and dinning area, with a removable table in between and a TV on one wall. There’s also a small kitchenette available, with two-burner gas stove, microwave, fridge, toaster and kettle, so you can throw together a decent breakfast. For dinner and lunch, there’s an outdoor barbecue on the covered patio, to make up for the cramped space inside the truck. Also here, you have storage for two bicycles, so you can hit the trails without further delay.
Unlike other glamping units of this kind, whether truck-based or not, the bathroom is not outside in the camping area, but onboard. Photos only show one corner of the shower, and the listing notes that the bathroom includes shower and toilet only, but it should be enough for a short stay for a “romantic” couple or an “adventurous” family of two with two children.
The interior of the converted truck keeps up with its military past, with camouflage linens and nearly-spartan styling. Then again, it’s not like there’s too much room or too much stuff to get fancy with, and it’s for the best to make the most of the vehicle’s history. To that end, two of the original plaques have been kept.
Marketing gimmicks aside, Big Daf is a solid example of upcycling: an old, discarded vehicle being given a new lease on life as something new. As the popularity of glamping units continues to rise, it also stands out for thinking outside the box when it comes to capitalizing on a trend. Sure enough, Big Daf might never again be able to brag about serving the country, but at least it’s not at some junkyard, abandoned, forgotten and unused.
