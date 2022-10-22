Vintage 1971 Fan Lee Liner Trailer Has Most of the Original Equipment and Still Works

The New Jersey Outdoor Adventure YouTube channel is all about van life and custom conversions that rock. Patrick, the channel’s host, presents us with yet another fascinating camper after meeting up with Laura, an American poet and writer.
To be precise, it’s a 1971 Fan Lee Liner travel trailer, which isn’t actually that common. According to Laura, the company has quite a wild story. The name Fan comes from the founder’s initials, Franklin A. Newcomer, and the small company was started in May 1954, in Indiana. Few models were made until a chemical company bought the company. The business fell apart, but Franklin rebought it, revived it, and kept it going until the 1980s.
The model we’re talking about today measures around 15 feet (4.5 meters) and weighs 1,750 pounds (793 kg). I’ll start by describing its exterior. At first glance, you’ll probably notice some wear and tear, which is expected given its age, but overall, it has a nice clean look. It boasts an eye-catching blue color with chrome details, and Laura claims it’s fully watertight. It even has the original awning with pole extensions, which Laura hasn’t yet installed.
Moving on to the interior – Laura didn’t even have to transform it that much. She says that after properly cleaning it, she discovered that the gorgeous original birch paneling was in such good shape that she didn’t feel like changing it. So, most of the things you’ll find in the interior came with the trailer.
You’ll find the seating area on the right as soon as you enter. A bunk bed was installed initially in the area, which Laura removed and saved for later use. The wrap-around windows can be opened and provide fantastic airflow. Both cushions have storage areas underneath. Amazingly, the trailer still features vintage equipment, such as the lights, a cigarette lighter, and a TV tuner dial.
The kitchen boasts the original stove, which seems to be working just fine. The gas cooktop has three burners, and the oven looks fantastic, given its age. You’ll also discover a sink and a bunch of storage spaces, such as drawers and cabinets. The original fridge still works. What’s impressive is that Laura still has the original instruction manual.
Regarding utilities, the only options it’s equipped with are the original heater, which is connected to a gas light, and an electrical box.
trailer camper because even after 50 years since it was built, most of the equipment still works perfectly. Even though Laura kept the vehicle in her backyard and didn’t hit the road with it, it provided a cozy environment to spend some time in.
In the meanwhile, the trailer has been sold. We don’t know how much Laura got for it, but it’s safe to say that this tiny vintage trailer with a rich history has many years of life ahead, and the new owners are probably happy with their investment.
