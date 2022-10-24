Casita Independence Trailer Offers Deluxe Camping for Adventurers on a Budget

Casita Travel Trailers has been on the American market for quite some time now – it's been building vehicles since 1983. It builds homes out of age-old fiberglass. This material is proven to last long, so many camper manufacturers opt for it.
Casita currently has five travel trailers on offer. The one I'm checking out today is the Independence, a 17-foot (5-meter) single-axle camper. It comes in two configurations – Standard and Deluxe. With a base price of $33,000 (€33,600) for the latter, it certainly caters to those who aren't looking to spend a fortune to change their lifestyle. Given that the price difference between the two versions is just $2,000 (€2,036), I'll discuss the Deluxe. Sure, the extra accessories might bump up the price, but let's see what you get for it.
Independence features a two-piece fiberglass shell construction. It's durable, easy to clean, and keeps elements out. Moreover, the enclosed fiberglass bottom pan makes the trailer suitable for year-round use, as it's highly insulated from moisture and noise.
The Deluxe version can sleep two people, while the Standard version can sleep up to four. You might wonder, "Why does the Standard version sleep more than the Deluxe?". Well, by eliminating some sleeping spaces in the camper, the manufacturer made room for some extra valuable utilities.
The exterior features all the basic necessities for a camper. Even though you won't find a slide-out kitchen like other brands have, you'll find some energy and water ports and vents. At the rear, there's a spare wheel.
A wet bathroom is an option exclusive to the Deluxe version, so spending that extra cash might be worth it just for this detail. It's straightforward, with an integrated toilet, a shower, a small window, and a roof vent.
The trailer boasts two twin-size beds, 30.5 x 82 inches (77.5 x 208 centimeters) each. You can install a dinette table between the beds to enjoy a meal or work on your laptop. Even though it might be a tad weird not having a dedicated lounge space as Casita Freedom does, it really opens up the interior. The large screened windows further boost the feeling of space. On the ceiling, you'll notice the wrap-around overhead storage spaces.
Independence has power outlets, a water heater, water tanks, batteries, and an A/C. If going off-grid is critical for you, you can upgrade the vehicle with solar panels, an inverter, extra batteries, and others. Even though the Deluxe base version might be a bit stripped back for some people, it still provides premium comfort for quite a low price.
