Casita Independence Trailer Offers Deluxe Camping for Adventurers on a Budget
Moving temporarily or permanently into a mobile home doesn't have to cost you an arm and a leg. That's why I've started looking for budget-friendly campers that can go the distance. Doing so, I ran across Casita Independence, which offers exactly that.

24 Oct 2022, 14:39 UTC
Casita Travel Trailers has been on the American market for quite some time now – it's been building vehicles since 1983. It builds homes out of age-old fiberglass. This material is proven to last long, so many camper manufacturers opt for it.

Casita currently has five travel trailers on offer. The one I'm checking out today is the Independence, a 17-foot (5-meter) single-axle camper. It comes in two configurations – Standard and Deluxe. With a base price of $33,000 (€33,600) for the latter, it certainly caters to those who aren't looking to spend a fortune to change their lifestyle. Given that the price difference between the two versions is just $2,000 (€2,036), I'll discuss the Deluxe. Sure, the extra accessories might bump up the price, but let's see what you get for it.

Independence features a two-piece fiberglass shell construction. It's durable, easy to clean, and keeps elements out. Moreover, the enclosed fiberglass bottom pan makes the trailer suitable for year-round use, as it's highly insulated from moisture and noise.

The body sits on a heavy-duty steel frame and is connected to capable suspension mounts. With a dry weight of 2,210 lbs. (1,000 kg.) for the Standard and 2,480 lbs. (1,125 kg.) for the Deluxe, it's safe to say that you don't need the most powerful car to tow it. Its lightweight and aerodynamic design also make it stable and easy to handle.

The Deluxe version can sleep two people, while the Standard version can sleep up to four. You might wonder, "Why does the Standard version sleep more than the Deluxe?". Well, by eliminating some sleeping spaces in the camper, the manufacturer made room for some extra valuable utilities.

The exterior features all the basic necessities for a camper. Even though you won't find a slide-out kitchen like other brands have, you'll find some energy and water ports and vents. At the rear, there's a spare wheel.

The interior is where it gets interesting – the furnishings are also made out of fiberglass, giving you that lovely smooth shine. You have a wardrobe closet on your right as soon as you enter. Dead ahead, you'll discover the kitchen. It features a three-burner stove, a sink, and a fridge/freezer. Above, there's also a hood. Even though the sink comes with a cover, countertop space is lacking in the kitchen, but at least you have a bunch of storage space.

A wet bathroom is an option exclusive to the Deluxe version, so spending that extra cash might be worth it just for this detail. It's straightforward, with an integrated toilet, a shower, a small window, and a roof vent.

The trailer boasts two twin-size beds, 30.5 x 82 inches (77.5 x 208 centimeters) each. You can install a dinette table between the beds to enjoy a meal or work on your laptop. Even though it might be a tad weird not having a dedicated lounge space as Casita Freedom does, it really opens up the interior. The large screened windows further boost the feeling of space. On the ceiling, you'll notice the wrap-around overhead storage spaces.

Utility-wise, you have some things you need to live a comfortable life on the road. The Independence has power outlets, a water heater, water tanks, batteries, and an A/C. If going off-grid is critical for you, you can upgrade the vehicle with solar panels, an inverter, extra batteries, and others. Even though the Deluxe base version might be a bit stripped back for some people, it still provides premium comfort for quite a low price.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.

