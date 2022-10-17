Family Friendly Swag SCT18-Max Camper Takes You Straight Into Off-Grid Adventures

Swag Campers is a 100% Australian family-owned business. With a focus on qualitative options, features, and upgrades, you'll get the best bang for your buck regarding its campers. Its vehicles are designed with practicality in mind, and they're all engineer certified.
My first contact with the company was the SCT13-Max, which I've already covered. I was impressed with the multitude of features and its design, so now I wanted to talk about another one of the brand's vehicles, the SCT18-Max.
The camper has two available layouts – one that sleeps two and another to which you can add a bunk area with double or triple bunks. So, the latter would be more suitable if you're looking to take your family and hit the road. Since I'm all about taking your family on trips, I'll discuss the second layout.
adventures. Swag didn't want any timber in its vehicle's roof and walls. Instead, it went for German-engineered alloy and fiberglass composite walls for the body and coated it with a durable urethane coat for scratch protection, so all those rocks flying around when driving won't ruin the design. The body sits on a 6-inch single-piece hot-dipped galvanized chassis, but let me tell you more about why the trailer won't have any issues when you take it off the beaten path.
The camper features an SCT-engineered swing arm suspension and dual Monroe off-road shocks. Furthermore, you have heavy-duty coil springs and 16-inch mud tires on landcruiser alloy rims prepared to take on all the bumps. You'll find dual rear spares at the back, so there's no need to worry if you get a flat tire.
The vehicle is 7.6 meters (25 feet) long and has a width of 2.23 meters (7.3 feet). Including the batteries, A/C, and awning, it has a tare weight of 2,450 kg (5,400 lbs.) and an ATM (Aggregated Total Mass) of 3,100 kg (6,834 lbs.).
In the front, a generous boot houses two jerry cans and two LPG canisters. To the side, you'll find a fully equipped slide-out kitchen. It comes with a sink and rack, a 4-burner gas hob, two large pantry slides, and a dual-zone 75-liter (20-gallon) fridge box. Even though you can opt for some minor kitchen utilities on the inside, this is the main attraction. Also, I think most of us would agree that cooking outside is a more pleasurable experience if the weather allows it.
Rain won't bother you too much if you extend the massive 5 x 2.8-meter (16.4 x 9.2 feet) awning; you'll even have space to set up a table under it and enjoy the meal with your family. You can grab a quick bite on the pop-out picnic table, which has 12V and USB power outlets. Other notable exterior elements are the different ports and outlets, an external shower, and other storage spaces.
The middle kitchenette area boasts plenty of storage above and under the countertop. The trailer doesn't have a standard gas cooktop, but you can choose it as an option. There's also a small sink. Opposite, you'll find the dinette lounge area, with two small seats. Nearby, there's a full-height hanging cupboard.
After a long day exploring the outdoors, it's critical to have a comfy sleeping space. That's when the king-size master bed comes into action. Flip the bed mattress, and you'll discover another storage space. Moreover, the large windows and the skylight provide lots of light.
deluxe camping experience. Some of them are a Truma gas hot water system, an A/C, two tanks with 200 liters (53 gallons) total capacity, a 120-liter (32-gallon) grey water tank, a 1000 W Inverter, 300 Ah batteries, and 300 W solar panels. The optional A$10,000 ($6,244) Ultimate Off-Grid Adventure Pack provides more powerful energy options, extra 240 V power points, and others.
Entertainment-wise, you have a 19-inch TV and internal and external speakers with Bluetooth connectivity.
The SCT18-Max comes at a base price of A$78,000 (about $49,000) for all configurations; that's a pretty good price. However, it can quickly increase if you go for other upgrades. Nevertheless, this trailer camper is a fantastic companion for outdoor adventures, offering a versatile traveling experience. Unfortunately, the company only seems to be delivering to Australia. However, you could contact the company on its official website and maybe figure out a way to ship the vehicle to your location.
