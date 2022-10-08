Winnebago's "Rugged" Hike 100 Travel Trailer Can Explore the Colder Months: Demands $46K

For the past couple of years, the world has been taking advantage of the Hike 100 travel trailer from Winnebago. In fact, it’s received many recognitions and awards since its debut, including one from RV News, “2022 Lightweight Trailer of the Year.” Time to see what sort of lifestyle you can lead if you bust out a tad over $46,000 (€47,200 at current exchange rates), the starting price for this lineup.
Now, the 100 is currently available in three floorplans, with another two on the way. So, for me to attempt to go through everything this lineup has in store would be sheer madness, and that leaves me with the possibility of taking you on an imaginary trip in which you’ll see what it’s like to live out of this camper.
For starters, you won’t need to break out your largest vehicle to tow this bugger along safely; with a GVWR of 4,200 pounds (1,905 kilograms), the right SUV should have no problem pulling this bugger along, even loaded to the brim. Driving down the road in your Land Rover Discovery, Volvo XC90, or Toyota Highlander, the slanted forward wall should help some of that airflow pass by without affecting your efficiency too much.
enjoy your adventures.
After covering a few hundred miles of highway, you’ll eventually pull into that little nook you spotted earlier this year. Considering the wind has been kicking up lately, the waves might be just right to handle those two surfboards you have mounted to the roof. The e-bikes on the rack will have to wait until you get to the mountains.
Since it’s late in the day, the interior of your 100 is what you’ll access first. Depending on the sort of layout you picked for this imaginary journey, you’ll be able to sleep up to three people and have access to spaces like a galley, modular dinette that can be connected with the already-present bedding, and even a wet bath. As I said earlier, almost all the comforts of home. A JBL sound system and prep for TVs and Wi-Fi are also found.
out in the world, but you can always bring along more water or anything else you may need because there’s also ample cargo room in a 100.
With everyone accommodated and fed for the evening, it’s time to turn off the lights. The next morning, you’re awakened by the sounds of waves and a different kind of celestial light, warming up the shell. With eyes half-shut, you throw on a pot of tea and prepare breakfast. Since the waves seem a bit outside your comfort zone, you and your significant other decide to simply drive up to the mountains and take advantage of the e-bikes. Back on the road once again.
Since Winnebago has been shaping the camper and RV industry since early 1958, you can bet your bottom dollar that the 100 will get you there in one piece and then be your refuge after long adventurous days. Go on; the mountains, plains, lakesides, and seaside await you and your mobile home. Make sure to tidy up the areas you leave behind.
Now, the 100 is currently available in three floorplans, with another two on the way. So, for me to attempt to go through everything this lineup has in store would be sheer madness, and that leaves me with the possibility of taking you on an imaginary trip in which you’ll see what it’s like to live out of this camper.
For starters, you won’t need to break out your largest vehicle to tow this bugger along safely; with a GVWR of 4,200 pounds (1,905 kilograms), the right SUV should have no problem pulling this bugger along, even loaded to the brim. Driving down the road in your Land Rover Discovery, Volvo XC90, or Toyota Highlander, the slanted forward wall should help some of that airflow pass by without affecting your efficiency too much.
enjoy your adventures.
After covering a few hundred miles of highway, you’ll eventually pull into that little nook you spotted earlier this year. Considering the wind has been kicking up lately, the waves might be just right to handle those two surfboards you have mounted to the roof. The e-bikes on the rack will have to wait until you get to the mountains.
Since it’s late in the day, the interior of your 100 is what you’ll access first. Depending on the sort of layout you picked for this imaginary journey, you’ll be able to sleep up to three people and have access to spaces like a galley, modular dinette that can be connected with the already-present bedding, and even a wet bath. As I said earlier, almost all the comforts of home. A JBL sound system and prep for TVs and Wi-Fi are also found.
out in the world, but you can always bring along more water or anything else you may need because there’s also ample cargo room in a 100.
With everyone accommodated and fed for the evening, it’s time to turn off the lights. The next morning, you’re awakened by the sounds of waves and a different kind of celestial light, warming up the shell. With eyes half-shut, you throw on a pot of tea and prepare breakfast. Since the waves seem a bit outside your comfort zone, you and your significant other decide to simply drive up to the mountains and take advantage of the e-bikes. Back on the road once again.
Since Winnebago has been shaping the camper and RV industry since early 1958, you can bet your bottom dollar that the 100 will get you there in one piece and then be your refuge after long adventurous days. Go on; the mountains, plains, lakesides, and seaside await you and your mobile home. Make sure to tidy up the areas you leave behind.