New Toyota Tundra With Stage 2 Tune Conquers the Quarter Mile in 13.6 Seconds

Once a V8-only affair, the Tundra entered the 2022 model year with a ground-up redesign that saw the 3UR-FE discontinued in favor of the V35A-FTS. From a displacement of 3.4 liters that Toyota curiously advertises as 3.5, the six-cylinder engine produces 348 horsepower at the very least. Customers who are willing to pay a few extra bucks for the hybrid-assisted sixer are presented with 437 hp and loads of torque, namely 583 pound-foot (790 Nm) at 2,400 revolutions per minute.
Ebrahim Kanoo is the happy owner of a hybrid-assisted Tundra, which used to lay down 368.39 horsepower and 385.39 pound-foot (523 Nm) of torque at the rear wheels, completely stock. Following an off-the-shelf tune and a custom intake topped with K&N cone air filters, the pictured off-road truck improved to 433.27 horsepower and 426.80 pound-foot (579 Nm) of twist.
On pump gas, that is! Be that as it may, Ebrahim Kanoo decided to level up to a KP Stage 2 tune. “I believe this is the world’s fastest 2023 Tundra,” said the gentleman behind the EKanooRacingTV YouTube channel. “Today I ran my TRD Pro for the first time, managing to run 13.6 seconds at 158 kilometers per hour (98 miles per hour). Not bad for the first test and considering today’s weather. Can’t wait to be the first in the 12 seconds.”
In related news, the biggest novelty of the 2023 model is the SX package becoming available on the SR5 Double Cab with the 6.5-foot bed and SR5 CrewMax with the 5.5-foot bed. The second model year of the third-generation Tundra still features two power levels for the twin-turbo V6 engine and the aforementioned hybrid-assisted powertrain.
In terms of Q3 2022 sales in the United States, the Tundra moved 30,203 units, up 42.82 percent from Q3 2021. Be that as it may, it’s not good enough given that the Ram P/U ranked third with 118,106 trucks to its name. Listed at $35,950 for the 2022 model year, the Toyota Tundra is available from $36,965 excluding destination freight charge for the 2023 model year.
