Luxury Sprinter Van Boasts a Unique Layout, Has Two Beds and a Rainfall Shower

When it comes to creating the ultimate camper van, the design options are endless. This Sprinter van conversion features a unique layout, managing to squeeze all the amenities of home into a compact space. It combines comfort with style, allowing travelers to get a proper taste of the van life experience.
This conversion was completed by John and Emily from Jorvik Van Conversions. The camper, a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter LWB, is a variation of their signature model Sandy. This van works great for solo travelers, couples, or even small families. That’s because it comes with two sleeping spaces and two seating areas.
It also incorporates tons of storage hacks and space-saving solutions, so it doesn’t feel overwhelmingly cramped. The living room is positioned right in front of the entryway. This area has an L-shaped sofa that converts into a double bed whenever travelers need extra sleeping space. From there, people can access the cockpit via a small opening.
Storage is provided by numerous drawers that you can find under the sofa bed. There’s also a TV that people can watch, a radio, a small countertop, and a skylight that allows natural light to come inside.
Next to the entryway is also a beautiful kitchen that comes with lots of wooden elements, which give it a cozy vibe. It includes a two-burner propane cooktop, a small refrigerator, a sink, and plenty of cabinets and drawers. To maximize space, John and Emily also added a flip-up counter extension.
Due to space constraints, many vans do not have an indoor shower. However, this Sprinter does include a bathroom that has a rainfall shower and a toilet. At the rear, you’ll find the bedroom, which features a fixed double bed that provides a lot of storage space above and underneath.
The vehicle also comes with 400 watts of solar power, so people can live off the grid whenever they want. This van conversion is a great home away from home, offering everything you need in a complete package. Recently, John and Emily’s build was featured on Nate Murphy’s Youtube channel. You can take a look at the video down below to see what it’s all about.
It also incorporates tons of storage hacks and space-saving solutions, so it doesn’t feel overwhelmingly cramped. The living room is positioned right in front of the entryway. This area has an L-shaped sofa that converts into a double bed whenever travelers need extra sleeping space. From there, people can access the cockpit via a small opening.
Storage is provided by numerous drawers that you can find under the sofa bed. There’s also a TV that people can watch, a radio, a small countertop, and a skylight that allows natural light to come inside.
Next to the entryway is also a beautiful kitchen that comes with lots of wooden elements, which give it a cozy vibe. It includes a two-burner propane cooktop, a small refrigerator, a sink, and plenty of cabinets and drawers. To maximize space, John and Emily also added a flip-up counter extension.
Due to space constraints, many vans do not have an indoor shower. However, this Sprinter does include a bathroom that has a rainfall shower and a toilet. At the rear, you’ll find the bedroom, which features a fixed double bed that provides a lot of storage space above and underneath.
The vehicle also comes with 400 watts of solar power, so people can live off the grid whenever they want. This van conversion is a great home away from home, offering everything you need in a complete package. Recently, John and Emily’s build was featured on Nate Murphy’s Youtube channel. You can take a look at the video down below to see what it’s all about.