Meet Luna, a Converted ProMaster Van Loaded With Space-Saving Contraptions

This lovely couple turned a 2019 RAM ProMaster van into a lovely tiny home on wheels. Their little mobile dwelling boasts a modern interior filled with space-saving contraptions. It even has a large table that pulls out from the bed frame, serving as a small workstation.
While looking for a place to settle down, Miles and Alinka decided to experience the nomadic lifestyle. So they got a 2019 RAM ProMaster with a 136-inch (3.45-meter) wheelbase, which they cleverly designed to include everything they needed.
Their converted van, which was named Luna, is brimming with space-saving contraptions. This makes it feel actually bright and airy, and it offers enough room for two people. Luna has a modern kitchen that is equipped with all the necessities. It comes with a sink that has storage underneath for three water jugs. Two can hold 14 gallons (53 liters) of fresh water, while one is used for the greywater.
The kitchen also includes a three-burner propane cooktop with an oven and a small refrigerator. There’s a generous countertop and a lot of drawers and cupboards that provide ample storage. It even has a countertop extension hidden in a drawer that they flip up whenever they need some extra space.
And that’s not all. The dining area consists of a comfortable bench with built-in storage and a large table that pulls out from the bed’s frame. The table can be used for dining, or it can function as a small workspace. That’s because it actually opens up to reveal all the tools Miles needs to work on making jewelry. It’s a cool feature that allows them to also work while traveling.
Next to this area is the bedroom, which features a comfortable bed that can sleep two people. Underneath the bed is a small space designed for their fur baby. Elsewhere, you’ll notice an interesting diamond skylight and some cabinets that can be used to store away clothes. Under the bed, you’ll see a massive garage that can be accessed from the outside of the vehicle. That’s where they can put their bikes or other bigger items that they want to carry with them.
Recently, Luna was featured on Nate Murphy’s Youtube channel. If you want to find out more about Miles and Alinka and their lovely converted ProMaster van, you can click the video down below.
