Forget Everything You Knew About Camper Vans and Try This Toyota HiAce Instead

The fourth generation Toyota HiAce has matured enough to become attractive as a JDM import, which explains why so many 1995 examples entered the U.S. lately. This Super Custom converted as a camper shows some interesting solutions coming from the other side of the Pacific Ocean.
The Toyota HiAce is the Japanese equivalent of the Volkswagen Eurovan, offering a similar form factor and capabilities. Had it been imported into the U.S. at the time, it would’ve been a formidable competitor. Right now, the market is overwhelmingly in favor of the Eurovan. Still, the HiAce is slowly catching up as 25-year and older examples make their way across the Pacific.
This 1995 example was converted as a camper when new and imported to the U.S. in March 2022 by its previous owner. It’s a Super Custom Limited trim, which means it’s the top model in the lineup, with many features and gadgets. This can be guessed just by looking at this HiAce, inside and out. It looks promising throughout, well maintained, and, as the seller claims, technically sound.
It only has one problem, though: coming from Japan, it’s a right-hand-drive van, with all the inconveniences deriving from that. This means that the side door opens toward the street, and the driver’s seat is on the wrong side, which could be a safety problem. On the other hand, being a camper, it has the advantage that the electrical system is at 120 volts, and it has the correct receptacles.
The rear cabin has an original layout, with the central part not much different from a regular people carrier. There are two benches, which can be arranged in various positions, including as a bed. The HiAce was, indeed, designed as a versatile van. Further to the rear, storage cabinets, a sink, and a refrigerator round up the camping equipment.
There’s no cooktop, though, but not everyone wants to cook inside the camper anyway. Instead, the HiAce has an awning that can be extended manually using a crank. The electrical power is provided by a solar panel on the roof, combined with a deep-cycle battery and a power inverter.
The engine of this HiAce is a trusted 2.8-liter inline-four diesel unit from the Toyota 3L family, which delivered 90 horsepower when it was new. The power is sent to the rear wheels through a four-speed automatic transmission. The HiAce, which sells on Bring a Trailer, was serviced in preparation for the sale so that the new owner would not bother.
