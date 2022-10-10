$630K Brabus Rolls Royce Maxed Out on the Highway – One Rich Rocket With Poor Visibility

But a very well-known German company decided to crash the party, disguised as a Rolls Royce Ghost. That's right; a BMW-owned brand got the muscle from a tuner that is very fond of Mercedes: Brabus. What came out of this unlikely marriage between these two iconic names? Imagine an airline offering fighter-jet charters with champagne and concierge service in the cockpit.
A perfect recipe for Youtuber Mat Watson, from carwow, to take the Brabus 700 for a ride on the autobahn in Germany. Yes, the Brabus 700 is the Rolls Royce Ghost after a steroid overdose and a cosmetic makeover from the famous tuning office.
As its name – boldly stamped in full capitals on the trunk lid – implies, the Brabus Rolls is one mean limousine. "700" stands for horsepower (German ones, or PS) – equivalent to 690 bhp, while the torque accompanying this wild stud is a monstrous 700 lb-ft (950 Nm).
The engine is the same 6.75-liter V12 found in the stock Ghost, except on the original car, it only produces a more modest 563 bhp (571 PS) and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm). Brabus saw some extra boost and took it out; the result is limited. Nonsensical as it sounds, the car – beefed up with loads of extra power and force – is still constrained to a top speed of 155 mph (250 kph).
At this point, we must underline that there is one major flaw that Brabus failed to foresee on their Ghost-based 700: driver visibility (check the gallery for details). The dash is the same color as the rest of the interior - white. While an exquisite choice for upholstery and lining, the white shade reflects into the windshield and makes driving challenging. However, the YouTubers solved this issue by placing the passenger's black wool carpet on the dashboard.
Funny as it seems, a car with this pedigree and price tag should make driving unique in some other, money-worthy ways. However, the Rolls Royce Brabus 700 does immerse its occupants in silent opulence, separated from the outside world.
Leather, shadow chrome, and carbon fiber are almost everywhere in the car, from the front grille to the rear spoiler – yes, they have done it. Brabus put a carbon fiber spoiler on the Ghost. For a complete inventory of what is Brabus in the Rolls, check their website, or watch the video. Mat goes through everything, from the Spirit of Ecstasy ornament in front of the radiator to the trunk. And I mean that literally, the YouTuber fits inside the truck with room to spare.
The overgrown wheels aren't just for show – the new, more massive tires need to cope with the excess of brute force from under the hood. 265/35 ZR 22 at the front and 305/30 ZR 22 on the back, combined with the Sports Xtra lowering module – that puts the Rolls Royce Brabus 0.8 inches (20 mm) closer to the ground – give the Ghost a different tone of nastiness. Watch the second video for Brabus' own cinematical presentation.
And nasty is right because Brabus modified everything on this car except its peak performance. Sure, it can go from zero to sixty miles per hour in 4.17 seconds, nearly half a second faster than the standard Roll Royce Ghost. But, for now, it still stays under 155 mph (250 kph).
A top speed that it reaches without the slightest effort, as Mat demonstrates – the speedometer doesn't even flinch when it goes from 100 to 155 mph (160 to 250 kph). And the soundproofing of the Brabus 700 is utterly deserving of the RR badge. Play the first video to hear the faint woosh in the cabin as the imposing limo pushes to 155 mph on the highway.
utmost care and attention, but the price received a significant tune, too: $630k. To give you an idea of what steep increase we are dealing with, know this: the starting cost for the base Rolls Royce Ghost model is $276k. But the warranty is intact, although not covered by the BMW-owned brand, but by Brabus themselves.
