Compact Thor Sequence Camper Van Squeezes Inside All the Comforts of Home

For 2023, Thor Motor Coach is proposing a small camper van that manages to fit inside all the necessities. The new Sequence 20J model has a well-equipped kitchen, a wet bath, a small seating space, and a rear sofa that turns into a bed, allowing travelers to sleep in comfort.
The Sequence is based on a RAM ProMaster chassis. Under the hood, it has a 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 engine that is capable of delivering 276 hp and 250 lb-ft (339 Nm) of torque. The RV is available in four different floor plans, but we’re going to focus on the new 20J.
Steve DuVal from Thor Motor Coach offered a full tour of the model, showing everyone what this small but mighty camper has to offer. The RV measures 21.1 ft (6.4 meters) in length, and it’s 6.9-ft-wide (2.1-meter-wide). It’s a compact camper, but it does include everything you need.
The first thing you’re going to see once you open the sliding door is the small seating area that comes with a swiveling table. That’s a great spot to relax, dine, or work. Above it, there are several cabinets that come in handy when you want to store away different items.
Speaking of that, right next to this area is a closet that offers enough room to hang your clothes. But that’s not all. The whole camper is loaded with space-saving solutions and storage hacks. The kitchen is compact, but it is equipped with all the necessary appliances.
It has a sink, a two-burner propane cooktop, a refrigerator, and a convection microwave. Of course, it features some cabinets as well that are great for storing away the cookware. Across the kitchen is a wet bath. It’s compact, but it does the trick. Inside, you’ll see a shower, a drop-down sink, and a cassette toilet. There are some cubbies and a medicine cabinet up above as well.
At the rear, you have a versatile space that can function as a living room, a dining area, or a bedroom. It all depends on the travelers’ needs and preferences. It includes a sofa and a large removable table. The sofa does convert into a bed, allowing two people to sleep in comfort. What’s interesting is that this space can be accessed from the outside as well, so it offers a lot of versatility. Elsewhere, you’ll notice a TV, some cabinets, and another closet that can be used to store different items or belongings.
For those who still want to have a bit more space inside Thor’s Sequence 20J, the model does come with an optional pop-up tent. On the outside, the camper van features a 16-ft (4.8-meter) awning, an outdoor shower, and a 190-watt solar panel on the roof. You can watch the clip down below to see what this camper is all about.
