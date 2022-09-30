2023 Seneca Prestige Is a Heart-Stopping Super Class C Motorhome Worthy of All $344K

With that in mind, feast your eyes on a Super Class C RV dubbed the Seneca Prestige. If the name sounds familiar, you're up to date with the wheeled homes that come out from under the Jayco umbrella. However, chances are you haven't seen this one on our website yet; this is the freshest 2023 version. Oh, and just so we're on the same page here, this massive home starts off priced at no less than $344,550 (€351,300 at current exchange rates). Again, starts off at that price. Buckle up because this one is going to be majestic.
Overall, three floorplans are available to future owners, and the smallest, the 37K, is the one whose price I mentioned above, and it can sleep up to six guests. If you have a larger family or are looking to travel as a group, you can go for the larger 37L and 37M options and sleep up to nine guests. These are priced similarly and start at $353,550 (€360,500 at current exchange rates).
Now, if you're like me, you'll need to be creative in acquiring one of these; very few have this much cash to drop in the snap of a finger; try time-sharing. Or, we can let imagination take us on a quick trip into life in a Seneca Prestige.
new motorhome, controlling a behemoth that sits on top of a Freightliner S2RV chassis designed to accommodate such an ample living space. Power is drawn from a Cummins 6.7-liter diesel engine with 360 hp and 800 ft-lb (1,085 Nm) of torque. Considering these units feature a weight limit of 43,000 pounds (19,500 kilograms), you'll need that sort of power. I'm curious about the mileage on this thing.
Considering a Super Class C RV is bigger than a standard C, you'll also be faced with more space to add features and options for your comfort, and typically, this class of motorhome has a lot of the creature comforts that Class A owners are privy to. The price really conveys that message anyway, and that means so much for you and your loved ones or buddies.
Just imagine driving along with the gang in the back, hanging out and possibly reading books or playing video games on their phones or entertainment centers; all the while, you can feel where your money went. Comfort is felt all the way from the wheels, through the suspension, into your seat, and to the rear of the RV.
the campsite as though highly trained worker ants, while you just sit there looking cool with one hand in your pocket and the other on a remote to deploy your slide-outs.
From here, all hell breaks loose as rules go out the window: your kids and yourself will be coming back dirty from your quests, and a spotless, able home will be waiting for your return. All the while, it's kept comfortable with endless systems like plumbing, electrical, and even off-grid abilities. Let's not forget about massive bedrooms with elevating king beds, bunks, and modular couches and dinettes for guests. Poor invites, having to sleep on the sofa and all. Aww, in a $350K motorhome. Dang shame, I tell you (sarcastically).
If you do happen to like what you see, take the time to explore this RV. You'll be able to paint an even better picture of yourself than I ever could. Sure, it's going to cost a small fortune, but put the old noggin to work, and you'll be riding in one of these in no time.
