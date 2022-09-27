This 1937 Citroen D850 Tiny House Truck Looks Like an Antique Museum Piece

It’s always awesome to come across a tiny house at a steal of a price, but when the house itself is also awesome, you bet we’re going to write about it.
The tiny house truck you see in the photos above is really unique, and I could easily see it displayed in a museum. It is a 1937 Citroen D850 pickup truck that has been converted into a house on wheels. It’s been hand built by a professional carpenter and experienced tiny house builder, and it’s not often that you get to see this level of craftsmanship, so when you do, it needs to be celebrated.
This rustic dwelling has shown up on Facebook Marketplace, and the owner says it has been in their family since 2018, but now that they’re moving, they need to find a new owner for the truck house.
Featuring a cedar structure, the vintage pickup truck looks quite rusty, but the seller says it actually runs and drives. However, it hasn’t been reclassified with DVLA, so it cannot be driven away.
A professionally-fitted 1974 Land Rover gas engine sits under the hood of the classic truck, mated to a five-speed gearbox.
According to the current owner, the home on wheels needs a couple of jobs done, ok, maybe more than a couple, but with some tender loving care could make for a really cool and unique Airbnb.
If you look at it from the outside, you might be tempted to believe it’s an abandoned truck that’s been lying dormant there for who knows how many years, but once you step inside, you realize that could not be farther from the truth.
With its wood-paneled walls, the inside of the truck is a cozy space that oozes cabin-in-the-woods vibes. It can sleep five people in three single beds and a sofa that converts into a double bed, and although everything looks antique, and maybe outdated, the tiny home is fully equipped to be lived in.
There is a kitchen area where meals can be prepped using a marine combo electric/alcohol single stove top and a very rare Charles Portway & Son Halstead Essex “Tortoise” stove No. 0. That’s a very rare, antique wood burning stove. There are also plenty of cupboards and shelves for storage.
Moving on, the bathroom includes a compost toilet, sink, shower tray, and bi-folding privacy doors.
The electricity needs are well taken care of by a full electrical system, and the truck is also equipped with solar panels, batteries, and a 2kW inverter.
If it does not end up as an exhibit at a museum, this charming tiny house truck can be yours for £22,500, which is $24,100 at current exchange rates.
