Small 2023 BT Cruiser RV Grows in Size When Parked, Has a Full Wall Slide

For 2023, Gulf Stream Coach proposes a compact Class C motorhome that expands when parked. It is named BT Cruiser 5245B and has a full wall slide, offering travelers some extra wiggle room.
The motorhome sits on a Ford E350 chassis, and it gets power from a 6.8-liter V-10 capable of producing 350 hp and 468 lb-ft (634 Nm) of torque. The BT Cruiser is available in different floor plans, but we’re going to take a look at the 5245B, which has everything people need for a weekend getaway.
Matt from Matt’s RV Reviews got the chance to check it out and see what it’s really all about. The motorhome measures 24.1 ft (7.3 meters) in length and is 8-ft-wide (2.4-meter-wide). It’s a compact RV, but with the wall slide in place, it becomes a pretty spacious home on wheels.
Its exterior features a power awning with LED lights, an outdoor shower, and several storage spaces. The interior has a decent walkway, so travelers can access every part of the motorhome even when it doesn’t have the full wall slide extended.
Instead of a bunk above the cockpit area, this model has two large cabinets that can be used to store different items. There’s also a swivel base for the TV. Thus, that can be viewed from the living room, the kitchen, or the bedroom.
Towards the rear, on the right, you’ll find theater seating. In place of the theater seats, customers can choose to have a dinette. It’s really up to every individual’s needs and preferences. Across this area, the 5245B has a well-equipped kitchen. It includes a round sink, a three-burner propane cooktop with an oven, a microwave, and a refrigerator. The kitchen also has some cabinets and drawers as well.
The bedroom in this unit features a queen-size bed and a generous wardrobe. Next to it is the bathroom, which is pretty compact. It comes with a shower, a sink, a medicine cabinet, and a toilet.
For all of this, the price for the 2023 Gulf Stream BT Cruiser 5245B starts at $136,568 MSRP. Check out the clip attached below to see everything it has to offer.
