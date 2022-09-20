This 2023 Thor Aria RV Is a Luxury Home on Wheels, Fit for a Family of Six

For 2023, Thor Motor Coach is proposing an RV that boasts a spacious interior filled with luxury amenities. It includes a dream dinette, a beautiful living room with theater seating, two bathrooms, a nice electric fireplace, and a bedroom with a king-size bed. It’s truly a modern home on wheels that’s ideal for big families.
The Aria is available in three different floor plans, but we’re going to look at the 3901. Recently, Thor offered a thorough walkthrough of the new floor plan, showing us everything it has to offer. This Class A RV measures 39.11 ft (12 meters) in length and it’s 8.5-ft-wide (2.5-meter-wide). It’s a family-friendly motorhome that offers storage galore. Its exterior features plenty of storage areas where people can put away bigger items.
It also comes with a 20-ft (6-meter) awning that allows friends and family to enjoy the outdoors even when it’s sunny. They can relax next to the RV and watch TV since it has an outdoor entertainment center as well.
As I’ve mentioned before, the interior of Aria 3901 is incredibly spacious. When parked, the motorhome pops its flanks to reveal a huge living space that looks just like a luxury apartment on wheels. The first thing you’re going to notice is the cozy living room that features reclining theater seating. These seats face a tri-folding sofa that turns into a comfortable bed whenever travelers need an extra sleeping space.
But rest assured, there are plenty of sleeping areas included in the Aria 3901. Right above the cockpit is a drop-down overhead bunk for two. Further ahead, toward the rear, is the dream dinette, which has two seats and a table that also drops down to make a bed. Next to it is a large TV that sits above an electric fireplace, which warms up the place during cold winter nights.
On the opposite side is the kitchen. It includes a double sink, a convection microwave, a full-size refrigerator, a two-burner induction cooktop, and a pull-out cabinet that maximizes countertop space. It also has numerous cabinets and drawers for storage. Thor even added a generous pull-out pantry next to the refrigerator.
The bedroom in this RV is absolutely massive. It has a king-size bed, a closet, a nice wardrobe, a TV, and a stackable washer and dryer. At the rear, you’ll find the master bathroom, which features a dual vanity, a large shower, a full-height cabinet, and a flush toilet. The other bathroom included in this model is smaller. That’s because it doesn’t have a shower. It only comes with a sink with underneath storage and a toilet.
You can check the clip attached down below to see what the 2023 Thor Aria 3901 is all about.
