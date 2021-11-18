The Fabulous Flamingo RV Is the Love Child of a War Aircraft and a Truck, All American

World, meet the Fabulous Flamingo, an RV like few others out there. It is legally a Class A motorhome, but the body comes from the fuselage of an American warplane, welded to the chassis of an American truck, an International DuraStar delivery truck. The Fabulous Flamingo, as builder Gino Lucci puts it, is as American as it gets, and made of pure love.
Well, love and a lot of hard work, and what Lucci calls a “hillbilly scientific” approach.
The idea for such a Frankenstein RV is not new, and neither is its application. Lucci himself had always dreamed of building his own motorhome because that was family tradition. When he started out his aircraft salvage company in Nashville, Michigan, he would always find birds that he thought would have been perfect for the job, but he never got around to it.
Until now.
After bringing the fuselage back home and cutting it down to size (the rear and the wings were removed), Lucci realized they could use an old truck they already had for the chassis. The project was a family affair and they went about welding the two in the most “hillbilly” way, by simply placing fuselage and chassis side by side, and cutting into the former after measurements.
The Fabulous Flamingo isn’t the fanciest or plushest RV out there, but what it loses in terms of aesthetics it earns in personality. Lucci strove to keep the aeronautical theme throughout, from the still-working intercom, to the airplane’s access stairs, real plane sinks, or the warning cabin lights. The cockpit is also on theme, with gauges and clocks and an actual copilot’s yoke, none of which work, obviously.
Inside, there’s a family room and a kitchen, a child’s room in the former crew area, and the master bedroom at the rear. The bathroom has a bathtub, too, because Lucci’s wife specifically requested it. Total living space is 300 square feet (28 square meters). Even if the finishes are not top notch because most of the stuff inside is salvaged, everything works wonderfully together – and Lucci says he’s more than happy with what is turning out to be a perfect family vehicle.
Lucci introduced the Fabulous Flamingo, which was named this way because his wife has a thing for pink birds, in September 2020, after a couple of years of work on it and an estimated $20,000 invested into the project, including what he paid for the fuselage. It is fully road-legal, and he’s using it to travel with the family across the U.S. and, we assume, spread the joy. How could your day not get better if you saw this “flying” down the road?
