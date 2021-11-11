The Whale Trailer Cabin Is All About Modularity and Comfort for the Modern Nomad

Put it differently, these past couple of years have been marked by an increased desire to hit the road – and to stay there for as long as possible, cut off from everyone else. In turn, this has led to a rise in demand for all types of recreational vehicles, whether motorhomes or tiny homes, trailers, or rigs. The modern nomad has become a digital nomad, working from home wherever home might be while still retaining his or her status as a family type.
The market has adapted to shifting demand so that it now runs the whole gamut of RVs offers, of varying sizes, functionality, and price range. Whatever you need to get moving, either by yourself or with the fam, whether for fun or work and for whatever duration of time you want, you can get it. The only thing missing is that one product that can pack as much functionality in a single, preferably compact footprint. Call it the unicorn of recreational vehicles, the one that is both affordable and high-quality, easy to maneuver because it’s small yet still large enough to accommodate the entire family for weeks in a row.
The Whale Trailer Cabin could be one such unicorn – is, better said, since like the mythical glittery equine creature, it doesn’t exist. It’s a concept, but one that’s been designed to reflect current tendencies and, hopefully, set the pace for future trends. It’s also the winner of the Red Dot Design Award 2021, so that alone should set it apart from countless other concepts that make headlines.
This trailer basically explodes into a full residence at camp, thanks to a slide-out and pop-ups and -outs, presumably offering accommodation for a family of four. It’s a compact trailer, inspired by whales in both form and paintjob, featuring a slide-out at the rear and a couple of tents. The interior, from the little we can gather from the renders, includes a decent-sized living room, a full kitchen, a full bathroom and a bedroom, as well as several windows to allow in natural light and fresh air.
For even more interior space, the kitchen can be used outside, too, sliding inside the cabin in rough weather. The bedroom sits on a slide-out at the rear and rests on a clip-out stand for more stability. There’s a pop-up tent over this area, as well as over the living room, allowing for standing height and helping to create the impression of an airy, cozy interior.
For whatever reason, Hu Yong did not detail the interior except for the bits glimpsed in the renders. However, the idea is clear: this is a trailer that’s compact and, because of it, easy to maneuver, store and maintain, but at the same time, a trailer that’s incredibly comfortable and accommodating. It offers living space and the basic creature comforts for a family to go off the beaten track for at least a week, if not more, with certain upgrades.
that unicorn RV. This isn’t some ground-breaking discovery since it's been used in RV products for decades, but the concept's merit lies in taking it to the extreme. Whether this could be achieved while maintaining the affordability aspect is another story, though.
