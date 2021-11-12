This 1970 Oasis Motorhome Is a Rare, Chrysler-Powered Time Capsule

Unlike cars, which are easier to store and maintain, motorhomes are much more difficult to handle if you plan on keeping a vintage model in solid condition. Especially if you still want to use it from time to time. But this 1970 Oasis Motorhome proves that all-original and unrestored classic trailers do exist.
Don't worry if you haven't heard of Oasis motorhomes, because they're quite rare. Designed by Travel Products, a division of Commodore Corporation, this stylish home on wheels was built in less than 200 units. And according to the seller, only a few of them are still around in this condition.
A vintage, 22-foot Class A motorhome, this Oasis looks like it has been restored recently, but what you're seeing is actually the original fiberglass body and paint. It may seem incredible, but this 51-year-old coach survived to this day in almost pristine condition. That's because it's been stored under a cover for the last 14 years. Not only that but it's also been babied by the previous owner for 25 years.
The nice exterior comes with a living space in similar condition. The interior is described to be in "amazing condition" and the photos seem to back up the claim with clean seats and beds and well-preserved veneer and cabinetry. The oven and stove still work, while the heater is only a thermocouple away from being fully functional.
As for the underpinnings, the fiberglass body is mounted on a Chrysler chassis, while motivation comes from a 318-cubic-inch (5.2-liter) small block of the LA variety. Also known as the Magnum engine, Chrysler's LA V8 was produced from 1964 to 1992 in various sizes.
The 318 debuted in the Plymouth Satellite in 1964 and found its way into every iconic Mopar of the 1960s and 1970s, including the Dodge Charger and Challenger, and the Plymouth Barracuda. Power ratings are unknown here, but the 318 LA was good for more than 200 horsepower in the late 1960s and early 1970s.
Everything runs as it should and the seller claims that the Oasis recently traveled from Washington to Canada without issues.
The motorhome received a few upgrades in recent years, including new shocks, radiator, brakes, exhaust, and manifold. It also sports new batteries, a new alternator, and a rebuilt transmission. The original wheels have been replaced and come wrapped in new tires. On top of the thermocouple for the heater, it also needs new brake lights and a new fridge.
The vintage motorhome, which looks like a really stylish and nice place to travel in, is being auctioned off by eBay seller "leloz-5" as we speak. Bidding is at $9,500 with four days to go, but it still has a "reserve not met" status.
