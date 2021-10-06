The American Sports Car that Never Gave Up and Never Surrendered

1970 Plymouth Barracuda Oodles a Large Amount of Funk, but Boy It’s Costly!

Need a fine classic ride to decorate your garage? Well, if the Plymouth Barracuda is on your shopping list, then how about taking a closer look at this one? 35 photos



A fully restored classic American muscle car, this Cuda sports a custom orange paint finish on the outside, a few black accents, chrome trim, and a ragtop. The wheels are custom, the vendor says, and they hide a more modern braking system, with discs on both axles. Rack and pinion steering is on deck too, together with a 528 C.I. HEMI engine, hooked up to a five-speed manual transmission.



With the white leather upholstery wrapped around the front and rear seats, and door cards, the cockpit looks just as lively as the exterior. It has a custom steering wheel, nicely restored dashboard panel complete with the right gauges, and a few metal accents. Since you’re looking at a 51-year old car, you know that things are pretty basic when it comes to the gear, but it does feature a modern stereo.



