VW California Campervan Family Ready for Adventure On and Off the Lit Path

2 Tesla Plaid Drags Stock and 1,200-HP Built Mustang GT500, Is It Enough for Shelby?

More on this:

1968 Plymouth Barracuda Ditches Hemi Power for Turbo Boost, Runs 4-Second 1/8-Mile

Often overshadowed by the Dodge Challenger, the Barracuda is perhaps Plymouth's most iconic nameplate. The third-gen version is arguably the most celebrated due to its association with the race-bred Hemi V8 engine, but the second-generation Cuda is nothing to sneeze at either. 6 photos



The 1968 Barracuda you're about to see in the video below isn't one of them. Let's face it, no sane enthusiast would turn such a prized collectible into a dragster. But it stands as proof that a Barracuda doesn't necessarily need a Hemi engine to rip at the drag strip.



I have no idea what mill lurks under that bulged hood, but chances are it's not an original Mopar V8. Plymouth offered quite a few of them in the Barracuda in 1968, including the super-cool 383-cubic-inch (6.3-liter) Super Commando upgraded with parts from the



But while there's no indication as to what sits on the front axle, we do know that it makes use of turbocharger-provided forced induction. And it cranks out quite a lot of oomph, enough to send the modified fastback down the 1/8-mile in less than five seconds.



The Cuda runs two sprints in the video below. The first one is a solo run that sees it cover the distance in an impressive 4.84 seconds at 124 mph (200 kph). The second run is a full-blown drag race, with a modified Fox-body Ford Mustang taking the other lane.



The Barracuda pulls an even quicker run this time, crossing the finish line in just 4.28 seconds! The Mustang is almost a full second slower. Too bad this isn't a



But what I like most about this Barracuda is that it retains much of its stock appearance. Sure, the engine hood, the front bumper, and the rear wing are extreme, race-spec bits, but this pony car still packs a lot of chrome trim. Hit play to see it run like the wind.



Plymouth actually adopted the Hemi V8 in 1968, when about 50 Barracudas left the factory with the "elephant" mill for Super Stock drag racing. These cars are highly sought-after and expensive nowadays.The 1968 Barracuda you're about to see in the video below isn't one of them. Let's face it, no sane enthusiast would turn such a prized collectible into a dragster. But it stands as proof that a Barracuda doesn't necessarily need a Hemi engine to rip at the drag strip.I have no idea what mill lurks under that bulged hood, but chances are it's not an original Mopar V8. Plymouth offered quite a few of them in the Barracuda in 1968, including the super-cool 383-cubic-inch (6.3-liter) Super Commando upgraded with parts from the Road Runner and Super Bee.But while there's no indication as to what sits on the front axle, we do know that it makes use of turbocharger-provided forced induction. And it cranks out quite a lot of oomph, enough to send the modified fastback down the 1/8-mile in less than five seconds.The Cuda runs two sprints in the video below. The first one is a solo run that sees it cover the distance in an impressive 4.84 seconds at 124 mph (200 kph). The second run is a full-blown drag race, with a modified Fox-body Ford Mustang taking the other lane.The Barracuda pulls an even quicker run this time, crossing the finish line in just 4.28 seconds! The Mustang is almost a full second slower. Too bad this isn't a quarter-mile duel , but a quick conversion reveals that the Plymouth would travel the distance in less than seven seconds.But what I like most about this Barracuda is that it retains much of its stock appearance. Sure, the engine hood, the front bumper, and the rear wing are extreme, race-spec bits, but this pony car still packs a lot of chrome trim. Hit play to see it run like the wind.