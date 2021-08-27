Ford Mustang GT Races Audi S7 in True Photo Finish Fashion, Then Crushes a WRX

While none of the cars you’re about to watch race each other are direct rivals, they are still pretty good in a straight line, so it's only natural to want to see which is quicker. Unfortunately, some of them aren’t stock, which makes an already lopsided race even more difficult to judge fairly.
Regardless, let’s give it a shot and start with the sixth-generation Ford Mustang GT. Depending on model year, you’ll find it equipped with either a Gen 2 Coyote V8 or a Gen 3 version. The former produces 435 hp (441 ps) and 400 lb-ft (542 Nm) of torque, whereas the latter is good for 460 hp (466 ps) and 420 lb-ft (570 Nm) of torque.
There’s not much of a difference power-wise, but those newer GTs also happen to feature Ford’s critically acclaimed 10R80 ten-speed automatic gearbox, with faster shift times than the old six-speed auto box.
The biggest threat to the Mustang, as far as this video is concerned, was the Audi S7, which normally brings 414 hp (420 ps) and 406 lb-ft (550 Nm) of torque to the table, to go with its quattro all-wheel drive system and seven-speed S-tronic gearbox. It’s definitely easier to launch than the Ford, which is very important on the drag strip.
Now, both these cars will usually run a quarter mile in about 12.5 seconds, maybe a little bit less if you’ve got the right rubber. However, on this occasion, the Mustang crossed the line in 11.5 seconds at 121.2 mph (195 kph), while the Audi pulled off an 11.4 second run at 120.7 mph (194.2 kph). We can only speculate as to what type of mods they were running, but it definitely wasn't anything crazy.
The Mustang then went on to race a Subaru WRX and a Mazda3 and dispatched both with plenty of ease. The Mazda crossed the line in 13.6 seconds while the Subaru needed 13.7 seconds.
