Shocking BMW M5 E34 Humiliates the Mighty Bugatti Veyron in Must-See Drag Race

Sixteen years after it first came out, the Bugatti Veyron remains a force to be reckoned with. Not many vehicles can brag about beating the previous-gen Molsheim hypercar, but the BMW M5 E34 can.
That’s right, an old BMW 5er that’s the work of the brand’s M Division has put the might Bugatti Veyron in its corner. And there was a lot of sorcery involved, because the executive super sedan, which was made from 1988 to 1995, does feature a lot of upgrades under the hood.
As the sun was about to set in Sweden’s Norrkoping, according to the description of the video, the two went against each other in a jaw-dropping race. The BMW is said to have around 900 horsepower, which means that it is about 100 HP shy of the original Veyron. However, the Bugatti is heavier, so the balance does tilt in favor of the fire-spitting M5, which basically humiliated it.
This is probably the best drag race we’ve seen in months, and if there was a top three for the current year, then it would definitely grab the gold metal as far as this writer is concerned. The clip is a little over 8 minutes long, and besides the actual straight-line battle between the two extremely fast rides, it also shows the reaction of the people involved.
The Bugatti driver simply couldn’t stop laughing in dismay, together with the person riding shotgun. In a very fair play move, they both congratulated the owner of the old M5 for building a fabulous beast, and then took a peek under its hood, seeing that ginormous turbo that has turned it into a hypercar destroyer.
Now, the clip does contain some NSFW language, but that’s understandable, because one does not see such an outcome that often, so viewer discretion is advised.
As the sun was about to set in Sweden’s Norrkoping, according to the description of the video, the two went against each other in a jaw-dropping race. The BMW is said to have around 900 horsepower, which means that it is about 100 HP shy of the original Veyron. However, the Bugatti is heavier, so the balance does tilt in favor of the fire-spitting M5, which basically humiliated it.
This is probably the best drag race we’ve seen in months, and if there was a top three for the current year, then it would definitely grab the gold metal as far as this writer is concerned. The clip is a little over 8 minutes long, and besides the actual straight-line battle between the two extremely fast rides, it also shows the reaction of the people involved.
The Bugatti driver simply couldn’t stop laughing in dismay, together with the person riding shotgun. In a very fair play move, they both congratulated the owner of the old M5 for building a fabulous beast, and then took a peek under its hood, seeing that ginormous turbo that has turned it into a hypercar destroyer.
Now, the clip does contain some NSFW language, but that’s understandable, because one does not see such an outcome that often, so viewer discretion is advised.