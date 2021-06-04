1968 Plymouth Barracuda "Silver Spur" Shows Slick Modern Work in Widebody Render

When the name of the Plymouth Barracuda comes up in a conversation, many enthusiasts instantly picture the third-generation model that reigned in the early 1970s, possibly in its top Cuda form. Nevertheless, its predecessor can arguably be labeled as the first properly cool Barracuda, which is why it has been selected for this restomod rendering.
The nameplate was actually born in 1964 when Chrysler decided to come up with a rival for the Mustang that arrived that year. Much like the Ford, the Plymouth used a budget vehicle as a starting point, thus building on the A-body platform of the Valiant while offering a fastback approach.
However, while the 'Stang managed to distance itself fully from the Falcon it was based on, marketing efforts included, the Barracuda wasn't as successful, which obviously had an effect on sales numbers.
And while the Gen II model that landed in 1966 still maintained its Valliant bits and pieces, the exterior received the extremely desirable Coke bottle styling of the era.
While a convertible and a hardtop coupe were added to the range, the fastback skipped the wraparound rear glass of the original for a sportier-looking flush approach.
The first-gen model's 273 ci (4.5L) was still available (at first), but it was joined by much more potent motors, such as the 440 ci (7.2L) V8 and, of course, the infamous 426 ci (7.0L) HEMI. Well, the example we have here belongs to the 1968 model year and, as mentioned in the intro, has been gifted with a few modern touches.
For one, the light clusters at both ends of the vehicle now feature LED technology, with the full-width taillight approach being particularly spectacular and emphasizing the vehicle's tail (more on this below).
The ride height has been reduced quite a bit, with the air springs that have presumably been installed bringing the vehicle to its lowest setting for these images.
Speaking of which, the muscle car now features custom wheels, whose meaty nature demanded what one may call an entry-level widebody approach.
Silver isn't usually on the list of hues that stand out, but when covering the slightly retouched styling cues of this classic, it certainly does; hence the nickname we chose in the title.
Digital artist Emmanuel Brito (a.k.a. personalizatuauto) has chosen a totally different approach for the cabin, splashing a vivid shade of red over the leather-clad interior. So there's definitely something in here for extroverts.
However, while the 'Stang managed to distance itself fully from the Falcon it was based on, marketing efforts included, the Barracuda wasn't as successful, which obviously had an effect on sales numbers.
And while the Gen II model that landed in 1966 still maintained its Valliant bits and pieces, the exterior received the extremely desirable Coke bottle styling of the era.
While a convertible and a hardtop coupe were added to the range, the fastback skipped the wraparound rear glass of the original for a sportier-looking flush approach.
The first-gen model's 273 ci (4.5L) was still available (at first), but it was joined by much more potent motors, such as the 440 ci (7.2L) V8 and, of course, the infamous 426 ci (7.0L) HEMI. Well, the example we have here belongs to the 1968 model year and, as mentioned in the intro, has been gifted with a few modern touches.
For one, the light clusters at both ends of the vehicle now feature LED technology, with the full-width taillight approach being particularly spectacular and emphasizing the vehicle's tail (more on this below).
The ride height has been reduced quite a bit, with the air springs that have presumably been installed bringing the vehicle to its lowest setting for these images.
Speaking of which, the muscle car now features custom wheels, whose meaty nature demanded what one may call an entry-level widebody approach.
Silver isn't usually on the list of hues that stand out, but when covering the slightly retouched styling cues of this classic, it certainly does; hence the nickname we chose in the title.
Digital artist Emmanuel Brito (a.k.a. personalizatuauto) has chosen a totally different approach for the cabin, splashing a vivid shade of red over the leather-clad interior. So there's definitely something in here for extroverts.