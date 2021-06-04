1968 Plymouth Barracuda "Silver Spur" Shows Slick Modern Work in Widebody Render

More on this:

1 1967 Dodge Coronet Fastback Takes the Charger's Lunch Money in Retro Rendering

2 1964 Dodge Coronet Rocks $120K of Upgrades and the Looks of a Bygone Era

3 1969 Dodge Daytona Raced by Country Music Legend Marty Robbins Is Up for Sale

4 Chevrolet Nova SS "The Hulk" Shows Lowered Classic Look in Quick Rendering

5 Ford Mustang Fox Body "Big Black" Gets Sleek Widebody Look in Quick Rendering