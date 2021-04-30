1964 Dodge D100 with 392 HEMI and 22-inch Wheels Is a Patina Muscle Truck

A patina truck with a rich Mopar flavor sounds like a dream and the 1964 Dodge D100 we have here is what happens when it all comes true. We're dealing with one hell of a restomod job, albeit one that keeps the essentials in the family, 392 HEMI motivation and all.
It was 1960 when Dodge introduced the D-series trucks (make that the W series for 4WD models), with this staying in production all the way to 1993, albeit with the Ram rebranding taking place in 1980. And the example we have here started out in life as the final model year of the first-gen model.
Keep in mind that back in 1964, Dodge expanded the muscle fever to its truck, as you could order one of these with Chrysler's 426ci (6.98L) wedge-head V8, while other optional goodies, such as bucket seats and racing stripes could be had as part of a Custom Sports package. So, while this example doesn't sport the said configuration, it's safe to say it has the badassery in its blood.
We're not sure if this is what motivated Tony Leal, the owner, to build such a memorable machine, but we're amazed by the result, which, by the way, debuted at the 2019 SEMA show - instead of turning this mention into a sad reminder of the fact that last year's edition was cancelled due to the global health crisis, let's zoom in on the details of the no-longer-a-workhorse, shall we?
We'll start by gazing at the hole in the bed, which exposes quite a bit of the essential hardware sitting underneath the slightly rusty body panels (yes, there's a clear coat over that iron oxide).
This is where we see the cantilever rear suspension and the Porterbuilt Fabrication chassis. Then there's the fuel cell, as well as the air tank that allows the vehicle to literally get up and go once the uber-low pose setting seen here is no longer required.
Speaking of the connection to the road, the machine, which is aptly nicknamed SLMDRAM, rides on 22-inch shoes supplied by Avant Garde Wheels.
And that custom rear diff we forgot to mention when peeking through the said bed "window" is linked to a 392ci (6.4-liter) HEMI, whose custom exhaust leaves the vehicle through the sides (think: just after the rear wheels). Given the asphalt-hugging nature of this air suspension restomod, perhaps this was a form-follows-function type of decision.
Step inside the vehicle and you'll notice an approach similar to that of the exterior, with the ready-worn brown leather finish being a sight for sore eyes and one of the multiple custom touches found here.
Now, while the YouTube clip below, which comes from ScottieDTV, showcases the 2019 SEMA debut of the '64 Dodge D100, you'll find the owner's slammed_64s Instagram account at the bottom of the story (the intro photo above comes from fuelishmedia)
