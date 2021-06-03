1967 Dodge Coronet Fastback Takes the Charger's Lunch Money in Retro Rendering

Five decades ago, when the muscle car genre emerged from the shadows of the post-war economy cars, the variety of models grew quickly, not least thanks to the plethora of brands on the market, many of which have been axed meanwhile. And giants like Chrysler avoided cannibalization by assigning different body styles to various marques, among others. The original Dodge Charger and corresponding fifth-gen Coronet are a brilliant example of that, but this rendering blurs the (roof)line between them.
While the 1966-1967 Charger and the 1965-1970 Coronet shared the B-body platform, as well as the available powertrains, the former came with a fastback profile, which suited its luxury car ambitions. Meanwhile, the latter's sporty forms involved either a two-door sedan or a two-door hardtop (no B-pillars).
Well, the pixel portrait we have here gives the Coronet two-door hardtop a fastback profile, although it only partially borrows the style of its sibling. So, while the rear pillars have been elongated, the rear window doesn't feature the same design as the Charger (in fact, this seems to be the original Coronet unit).
For the record, the pixel master behind the stunt felt the same as many of the buyers did back in the day. Digital artist Timothy Adry Emmanuel is a man who talks in pixels, even when proposing to his girlfriend, so, naturally, he didn't stop at that when playing with this 1967 Dodge Coronet.
Nevertheless, the rest of the changes brought to the machine are more subtle. As such, the ride height has been reduced, while the vehicle now sports custom wheels shod in modern Mickey Thompson drag radials. Oh, and let's not overlook the air dam up front.
Those tires mean we can expect the 440 ci (7.2L) Magnum V8 under the hood scoop (check out the branding on the quarter panels) to have received a bit of assistance; not that it would need it since its factory muscle number sits at a healthy 375 ponies.
"I love Mopars, but big old American machines styled like a brick look really heavy to me. Pony cars however are more like my slice of the cheeseburger, since they're smaller and have a fastback roofline that makes them look sportier," Timothy explains on Instagram.
Of course, that is what many people felt back in the day, which is why Dodge introduced the iconic 1968 facelift for its B-body models.
