Follow 275-Foot M/Y White Rabbit Into a Wonderland of Custom Luxury and Style

Finally, putting this piece of floating lifestyle together was Eco Marine Group , an Australian team known and appreciated for their ability to manifest customer and superyacht client dreams. Together, the result is a wonderland of style and luxury, not to mention activities.But what really makes the Rabbit so appealing is that it’s a fully custom job and tailored to the tastes of one lucky owner; just look at that exterior. The trimaran hull design helps widen the ship, offering a larger space upon which to build, plus comfort, as trimarans are known for their smooth sailing.Because of the ship’s near 20-meter (65.6-foot) beam, more than enough space for any facilities the 30 guests may need is available. Once sleeping accommodation for guests and 34 crew members have been established, the rest of the ship is open to unleash the owner’s dream.At the bow of the ship, a tender and toy garage, equipped with a crane sits in wait for the opportune time to launch some watercraft, while aft, each deck extends outward to provide exterior dining areas, relaxation lounges, and sunbeds, not to mention a funky beach deck that is yielded by the large openings in the hull’s design.Inside the ship, an intricate web of spaces that offer guests things like a game room, cinema room, a karaoke lounge, a piano lounge, bars, and countless other spaces designed with only one goal in mind, relaxation. Speaking of relaxation, guests are to also expect a spa, and always have a jacuzzi to help unwind.As for materials used in the interior construction of the vessel, everything from wood to carpeting, marbles, granites, and semi-precious metals has been used. Couches and other seating is furnished with fabrics, leathers, and even velvet in some areas. Oh, did I mention glass, because a whole lot has been used to decorate interior spaces such as bars and dining areas.Staterooms are luxuriously designed and have more than just a five-star hotel feel. Wood, carpeting, composites, LED lighting, and several bedding arrangements are sure to help guests sleep in utter comfort. If guests aren’t here to relax or party, one area is even set up to accommodate folks married to their work Because of its hull design, one thing the White Rabbit can achieve is a 40% increase in fuel efficiency in comparison to traditional mono-hull vessels. However, don’t take efficient as meaning slow. Using six main engines and two propellors, this massive ship can reach speeds upwards of 19 knots (21.8 mph) and travel 5,000 nautical miles (5,753 miles).You know, the more I write about vessels like the White Rabbit the more I want to see how far down this rabbit hole really goes. Heck, maybe someday, autoevolution will be invited aboard a ship like this one. When that happens, just enjoy the show or work smart enough to get there yourself.