Follow 275-Foot M/Y White Rabbit Into a Wonderland of Custom Luxury and Style

Folks, the ship before you is known as the White Rabbit, an 84-meter (275-foot) motor yacht appreciated for its luxurious comfort and stylish lifestyle, so much in that it has even won awards for its architecture and design, one of which is the 2019 World Superyacht Awards Judges Commendation. Time to see what the fuss is all about.
Anytime a ship like this is built, it’s rarely the work of just one team. In the case of the White Rabbit, three teams are responsible for the build before you. The first and foremost, and the same team that is responsible for the interior and exterior design, is Sam Sorgiovanni design studio, a crew that’s been around up since 1997.
Second, is the naval architect. For the White Rabbit, One2three was the team chosen for the job. Why? Well since 2005, this crew has been specializing in building boats, yachts, and superyachts with a hull construction ranging from classic mono-hull boats, through catamaran ferries and sailing boats, all the way down to massive trimarans like the Rabbit.
Eco Marine Group, an Australian team known and appreciated for their ability to manifest customer and superyacht client dreams. Together, the result is a wonderland of style and luxury, not to mention activities.
But what really makes the Rabbit so appealing is that it’s a fully custom job and tailored to the tastes of one lucky owner; just look at that exterior. The trimaran hull design helps widen the ship, offering a larger space upon which to build, plus comfort, as trimarans are known for their smooth sailing.
Because of the ship’s near 20-meter (65.6-foot) beam, more than enough space for any facilities the 30 guests may need is available. Once sleeping accommodation for guests and 34 crew members have been established, the rest of the ship is open to unleash the owner’s dream.
funky beach deck that is yielded by the large openings in the hull’s design.
Inside the ship, an intricate web of spaces that offer guests things like a game room, cinema room, a karaoke lounge, a piano lounge, bars, and countless other spaces designed with only one goal in mind, relaxation. Speaking of relaxation, guests are to also expect a spa, and always have a jacuzzi to help unwind.
As for materials used in the interior construction of the vessel, everything from wood to carpeting, marbles, granites, and semi-precious metals has been used. Couches and other seating is furnished with fabrics, leathers, and even velvet in some areas. Oh, did I mention glass, because a whole lot has been used to decorate interior spaces such as bars and dining areas.
Because of its hull design, one thing the White Rabbit can achieve is a 40% increase in fuel efficiency in comparison to traditional mono-hull vessels. However, don’t take efficient as meaning slow. Using six main engines and two propellors, this massive ship can reach speeds upwards of 19 knots (21.8 mph) and travel 5,000 nautical miles (5,753 miles).
You know, the more I write about vessels like the White Rabbit the more I want to see how far down this rabbit hole really goes. Heck, maybe someday, autoevolution will be invited aboard a ship like this one. When that happens, just enjoy the show or work smart enough to get there yourself.
