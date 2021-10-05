Codecasa's "Gentleman’s Yacht" Sets Sail in 2023 With Vintage Luxury and Styling

Folks, the yacht before you may look as if it’s from a time long gone, however, that’s exactly what’s desired by the future owner of the craft. The Gentleman’s Yacht (GY), as it’s been dubbed, is the work of Cantieri Navali Codecasa and Luca Dini Design & Architecture, two groups that have been in the news for countless yacht designs aimed at nothing other than luxury.
Well, this time around, these two groups have brought forth a design that has already sold, even though an actual ship doesn’t exist yet; the images you’re about to see are nothing more than the same renderings that the owner saw upon the ship’s presentation. So, what are he or she getting? Time to find out.
First off, the GY is a ship that isn’t very large, only 24 meters (78.7 feet) long and with a beam of 6.50 meters (21.3 feet). However, a draft of just 1.40 meters (4.6 feet) makes sure that this vessel can cruise Caribbean coastlines and end up in some of the most reclusive of lagoons. With an aluminum hull and superstructure, the entire ship only displaces approximately 90 tons (180,000 lbs) of water.
As you can see, one of the traits of the GY is that of-era look and feel. Using vintage yacht design techniques and cues from the 1950s and 1960s, the GY offers a classic look that most modern yachts and superyachts have all but forgotten.
Speaking of beach club, this is one of the spaces that Codecasa and Luca Dini really shows the world what they can achieve. When in motion, the beach deck is protected from the elements and seals the rear of the ship as it’s a mobile platform. When you’ve arrived at your destination, press a button and the rear unfurls to reveal a space suitable for two lounge chairs and a coffee table, maybe a couple of jet skis. Access to the interior of the ship can also be achieved from the beach deck via massive glass doors.
Inside the GY, one owner’s cabin and three guest cabins are available, plus two twin-bed crew cabins. These spaces, on the other hand feature a wonderful European villa feel with white marble walls, wooden cabinetry, painted or left to their own natural color.
Speaking of parties, one feature of the GY is the tender garage that is placed aft on the main deck. This allows the interior of the ship to be used to its maximum limits, and while you’re out taking a ride on the tender, the aft space is easily transformed into a lounge, alfresco dining, or a dance floor. Countless lounge beds and chairs adorn the bow, and even the tops of the superstructure, a feature that’s growing more and more common among ships of this size and style.
As for the powerhouse behind your yachting experience, GY is equipped with two MAN V12 engines with 1,550 hp each. With these two puppies the ship can achieve a maximum speed of 25 knots (28.8 mph) and can cruise for a max 2,100 nautical miles (2,416 miles).
As to how much the new owner ended up paying for this sucker, no word on that yet, but the deal was carried out by one of yachting’s best-known middlemen, Camper and Nicholsons, one and the same that have been around since 1782. Question is, how much would you pay for something like this?
