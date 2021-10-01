This Futuristic Megayacht Concept Relies on Smart Augmented Reality to Navigate

Some of these floating palaces showcase out-of-the-ordinary ideas that we might actually see one day in superyachts. And with how fast technology is advancing, chances are that this might happen sooner than we might think.
Feadship is known for its custom superyachts that meet its clients’ every desire. The shipyard was officially formed in 1949 when six yards and De Voogt Naval Architects agreed to pitch their high-quality products on the American market under the Feadship name.
Since then, generations of craftsmen who launched iconic boats have grown to be known the world over for their work. Now, Feadship's designers are envisioning a new yacht that blends the experience over the years with the boldest visions of the owners. The result? A 268-foot (81,75-meter) megayacht called Pure.
However, the essence of this futuristic superyacht contains much more than what meets the eye. The shipyard's technical key to make the design work were the two central elements around which the rest of the structure was constructed. These components will also house the main deck bar and staircase and provide separate staff routing.
With five decks in total and a tank deck counting as a fully functioning part, Pure has embraced the idea of openness. An elliptical glass atrium, half inside, half out, links all lines of sight over three decks. The way the massive glass facade crosses through contributes to this feeling of open space.
Moving on to the sun deck, you'll see a large jacuzzi with fire pits surrounding it, a bar space, and a dining area with seating surrounding a massive elliptical skylight. From there, you can directly access the owners' deck, which is right below the sun deck.
What makes Pure stand out is that it lacks a bridge deck. That's because it doesn't need one. The yacht is controlled from a hidden pilothouse where everything is simulated and displayed on screens.
As you might have guessed from the title of this article, the vessel uses smart augmented reality to navigate between locations. Precisely, the information needed is provided by radar, AIS, maps, depth sounders, and cameras, all of which are strategically placed around the vessel. Using all of the data collected, the captain will be provided with situational awareness, motion prediction, routing, and finding the most fuel-efficient way to travel.
propulsion system Pure will use, Feadship proposed three scenarios: one for the initial delivery of the yacht in 2024 and the other two for the upgrades that will be implemented in 2027 and 2030, respectively.
Because the market for renewable diesel is growing and is projected to be a viable option in the near future, the first Pure model would be a diesel-electric energy hybrid, with the battery pack and generators powered by either fossil or renewable diesel. The battery pack would be large enough to allow Pure to navigate for 139 miles (222 km) on a single charge.
Then, in 2027, technological advancements should allow for a hybrid of battery packs and methanol-powered generators. Even if methanol engines are already being developed, there is a need for infrastructure that will make it possible to deliver methanol in yachting hotspots. Feadship anticipates that this type of engine will be available within a few years.
Finally, the megayacht will have all-methanol fuel cells with batteries by 2030, but the battery capacity may be reduced to a range of 69 miles (111 km). This will provide room for the fuel cell installation, which is projected to be larger than diesel engines.
These ideas presented by the shipyard's new concept design and many more are set to be addressed in the next edition of Feadship's UnIQ series of live broadcasts, which will take place on October 13th.
