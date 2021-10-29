Mercedes-Benz Citan Camper Is Tiny but Has Everything You Need to Live Life on the Road

You don't necessarily have to go big to enjoy the van life experience. A small RV is sometimes the best bet for exploring the great outdoors. The last years saw micro-campers increase in popularity, and there are various reasons for that.
Not everyone can spend a 6-figure price to own a big luxurious motorhome. Sure, they offer a spacious interior that screams comfort, but most of the time, operating such a large vehicle (some are over 40 feet/ 12 meters long) is not easy.
The Citan Camper's length just shy of 15 feet (4.5 feet) and it can get down even on the narrowest unpaved roads, all while offering all the amenities of a traditional home. In addition, it features a modular conversion concept that enables an unparalleled level of flexibility.
With its new Citan micro camper, Mercedes-Benz is demonstrating what these conversions can look like on a small van.The vehicle combines a compact exterior with a roomy interior to offer the owners the ideal van life experience based on the Tourer specification.
The kitchen unit is based on a drawer system and includes a sink, a gas cooker, and storage space for cooking utensils. Optionally, it can also come with an integrated compressor fridge. Above the kitchen unit, the sleeping system can be folded out in a matter of seconds to reveal a 200-cm (78-in) long and 150-cm (59-in) wide bed. When not in use, it can be easily folded away to allow access to the rear seats.
For extra space, Sortimo is providing a roof tent that can be installed in just a few minutes on the roof bars of the new Citan. Access is provided via an aluminum ladder. The tent is waterproof, and it has enough room for two adults.
VanEssa presents a similar system that comprises a kitchen and a sleeping unit that can be installed in the back of the van. This kitchen is also based on a drawer system and features an integrated gas cooker, a sink, an optional compressor fridge, and plenty of space for pots, pans, and supplies. The kitchen module weighs only 60 kgs (130 lbs) and can thus easily be set up or removed.
Other features from the camper van outfitters include a 13-liter (3.4-gallon) water tank and a mobile solar energy system with a portable power pack.
The new Citan is at its core, like its predecessor, a Renault Kangoo. It gets its power from the 1.5-liter diesel, in three outputs, and 1.3-liter gasoline unit in two outputs.
The interior also brings the latest tech available, including the optional MBUX infotainment system, which comes with an intuitive operating concept. It features a touchscreen on top of the center stack and Touch-Control buttons on the steering wheel, smartphone integration using Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a hands-free system, and digital radio. The Tourer models start at a price of 26,481 euros, which is around $30,725.
