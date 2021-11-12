Wild Rumor Suggests LT2 Corvette Stingray Engine for the 2023 Chevrolet Camaro

4 Modernized 1967 Chevrolet Camaro Rendering Looks Like It'd Be an Instant Classic

For the 2020 model year, Chevrolet wowed everyone by switching the Corvette’s engine layout. Derived from the LT1 of the C7, the small-block V8 of the Stingray may find a new home in the 2023 Chevrolet Camaro. 14 photos



What’s more, GM Authority also reports that “General Motors has shifted all development and engineering resources from the Camaro to other projects.” Reading between the lines, we’re dealing with nothing more than groundless hearsay that has precisely zero chances of coming to fruition.



To understand why the Camaro is a lost cause for the biggest of the Big Three in Detroit, bear in mind that Chevrolet sold 29,775 examples last year in the United States while the Mustang and Challenger moved 61,090 and 52,955 units. We also have to remember that former Camaro chief engineer Al Oppenheiser moved to the automaker’s AV / EV organization in 2019.



In the absence of commercial success and a strong leader,



Going forward, there are rumors the Camaro will be reborn in the guise of a four-door electric sedan. General Motors has already This rumor originates from GM Authority . The cited publication explains the switch from LT1 to LT2 through emission regulations and a swan song of sorts for the Camaro, which is expected to be discontinued for the 2024 model year at the latest according to rumors. Be that as it may, modifying a midship small block for a front-engine car is too expensive for the slow-selling Camaro that’s been living in the shadows of the Mustang and Challenger.What’s more, GM Authority also reports that “General Motors has shifted all development and engineering resources from the Camaro to other projects.” Reading between the lines, we’re dealing with nothing more than groundless hearsay that has precisely zero chances of coming to fruition.To understand why the Camaro is a lost cause for the biggest of the Big Three in Detroit, bear in mind that Chevrolet sold 29,775 examples last year in the United States while the Mustang and Challenger moved 61,090 and 52,955 units. We also have to remember that former Camaro chief engineer Al Oppenheiser moved to the automaker’sorganization in 2019.In the absence of commercial success and a strong leader, the Camaro will inevitably go out with a whimper instead of a glorious bang. This would be the second time General Motors discontinued the Camaro this way following the short hiatus between the fourth and fifth-generation models.Going forward, there are rumors the Camaro will be reborn in the guise of a four-door electric sedan. General Motors has already teased a Camaro-like silhouette of a next-generation electric vehicle, but nobody except the Detroit-based automaker knows if the successor really has four doors.

