Holiday Rambler’s New Eclipse RV Is Packed With Some Big Amenities

RV manufacturer Holiday Rambler announced its latest addition to its luxury motorhome lineup. It’s called the Eclipse, and it’s a Class A motorhome fitted with all the amenities you’d find in a luxurious apartment. The Eclipse boasts a spacious interior that’s great for families that want to travel in comfort and style.
The 2023 Eclipse Class A RV sits on a Ford F53 chassis. Under the hood, it has a Ford 7.3-liter V8 engine that generates 350 hp and 468 lb-ft (643.5 Nm) of torque. The motorhome is available in three different floor plans. However, they all offer incredible living space and a multitude of luxe amenities.
On the exterior, the Eclipse has an entertainment center with a TV. It also has powered awnings, an outdoor shower that helps travelers keep the dirt outside the RV, numerous storage areas, and two AC units mounted on the roof. Plus, it is solar-prepped as well.
The interior differs depending on the model. The Eclipse 32S has two slide-outs that maximize available space. What’s interesting about the 32S is that it comes with not one but two full bathrooms. In addition, it has a dinette with a table that drops down to form a bed. An extra sleeping space can be found in the living room, where the sofa converts into a bed as well.
The Eclipse 34J model has a full wall slide that increases living space. The 34J is fitted with an exterior kitchen that includes a sink, a microwave, and a refrigerator. It also has amazing storage, bunk beds with a rolling barn door, and a full-length wardrobe that can be found in the master bedroom.
The third model, the 35R, also features two slide-outs. This floor plan was designed with a focus on entertainment, so it has theater seating, a large sofa, and a generous pantry that can store different snacks.
Although each model was created to stand out, all three have some standard features that allow people to travel and live in comfort. They have a king-size bed in the master bedroom, an electric drop-down bunk over the cab, and a full-sized residential refrigerator.
For all of this, the 2023 Eclipse Class A motorhome starts at $199,888 MSRP.
