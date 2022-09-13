World’s Oldest Known Motorhome, a 1914 Ford Model T Conversion, Is a Steal at $75,000

They say you can’t put a price on the most valuable things in life, but this clearly doesn’t apply to collectibles. More so if we’re talking about a 1914 Ford Model T conversion believed to be the world’s oldest known motorhome.
CR 4134, a 1914 Ford Model T conversion widely believed to be the oldest known motorhome in the world, emerged late last month, when Bonhams announced that its owner was selling it. The motorhome, still fully functional and beautifully restored, would cross the auction block on September 10 – which it did.
Bonhams offered this seemingly priceless time capsule with a rather lowballer estimate of £20,000 to £30,000 ($23,3400 to $35,200 at the current exchange rate). Considering that this was a one-off that was still functional, more than 90% original, though restored, and packed with all the trinkets it was equipped with back in the day, this was a particularly good deal.
Potential buyers thought the same: the motorhome eventually sold for more than twice the highest estimate: the hammer dropped at £63,250 ($74,120) including premium. That’s half the amount you’d pay today for a new Class A motorhome, but it’s still a very good bargain.
The motorhome was built on commission for Frank Bentall’s family, who founded the Betalls luxury department store. Specialist Baico extended and strengthened the Model T chassis, while Dunton of Reading handled the all-wood bodywork. The interior was made to accommodate four and included a bedroom area, a lounge area with a fold-down table and leather couch, a kitchen with a wood-burning stove, and luxury touches like rich velvet curtains and an ornate letter box.
There is no information on how long the Bentalls got to enjoy their custom motorhome, but it was abandoned for decades before Leo Smith found it – and started the long and painful process of restoring it, in the 1970s. Cabinetmaker Robin Tanner handled the woodwork, which had been of such high quality that he was able to retain the majority of the original wood parts.
In 1976, at the HCVC London-Brighton Run, the motorhome won the Concours award and several others and started on an award-winning career that peaked with TV appearances and being in the presence of members of the Royal Family.
Whoever bought it bought not just a collectible, but also an automotive celebrity.
Bonhams offered this seemingly priceless time capsule with a rather lowballer estimate of £20,000 to £30,000 ($23,3400 to $35,200 at the current exchange rate). Considering that this was a one-off that was still functional, more than 90% original, though restored, and packed with all the trinkets it was equipped with back in the day, this was a particularly good deal.
Potential buyers thought the same: the motorhome eventually sold for more than twice the highest estimate: the hammer dropped at £63,250 ($74,120) including premium. That’s half the amount you’d pay today for a new Class A motorhome, but it’s still a very good bargain.
The motorhome was built on commission for Frank Bentall’s family, who founded the Betalls luxury department store. Specialist Baico extended and strengthened the Model T chassis, while Dunton of Reading handled the all-wood bodywork. The interior was made to accommodate four and included a bedroom area, a lounge area with a fold-down table and leather couch, a kitchen with a wood-burning stove, and luxury touches like rich velvet curtains and an ornate letter box.
There is no information on how long the Bentalls got to enjoy their custom motorhome, but it was abandoned for decades before Leo Smith found it – and started the long and painful process of restoring it, in the 1970s. Cabinetmaker Robin Tanner handled the woodwork, which had been of such high quality that he was able to retain the majority of the original wood parts.
In 1976, at the HCVC London-Brighton Run, the motorhome won the Concours award and several others and started on an award-winning career that peaked with TV appearances and being in the presence of members of the Royal Family.
Whoever bought it bought not just a collectible, but also an automotive celebrity.