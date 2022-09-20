Swiss Billionaire’s $90M Superyacht With an Entire Spa Deck Shows Off in Antibes

Nautilus is a classic name for a boat. But there’s nothing classic about this bright white beast – a 240-foot (73 meters) superyacht that’s basically a modern-day floating spa resort.
One of the billionaire’s luxury toys turning heads recently on the famous French Riviera was Nautilus, spotted cruising off Antibes. It’s unknown whether the owner, Swiss billionaire Thierry Stern, was on board, or charter guests who were wealthy enough to spend $750,000 for a week onboard. This spectacular pleasure craft that was meant to be a modern explorer and a luxurious vacation boat is open to the world.
Built in 2014, it’s the largest motor yacht launched by the legendary Perini Navi, mostly known for its iconic sailing ships. On top of that, Nautilus’ interior was styled by French designer Remi Tessier, blending European elegance with a unique Asian-inspired atmosphere. This only enhances the relaxation provided by the spa on board, unfolding over an entire deck. The lavish spa center includes a jacuzzi, a massage area, a sauna, and a steam room.
There’s also a generous (11.4 feet/3.4 meters) swimming pool built with various resistance speeds, so that it can be used for aquatic fitness, and an elegant U-Shaped cocktail bar in the sky lounge, doubling as a sushi station.
While indulging in pure luxury, those onboard Nautilus get to explore remote destinations, thanks to the superyacht’s impressive transatlantic range of 7,500 miles (12,070 km). To ensure exceptional performance, it was fitted with twin Caterpillar diesel-electric engines and Azipods. This enables it to cruise at 12 knots (13.8 mph/22 kph) with minimal noise and great stability.
Nautilus seems appropriate in every way for a billionaire. Even more because Thierry Stern owns the luxury watch brand Patek Philippe, so elegance and precious materials had to be at the forefront. The vessel itself was named after the brand’s oldest and most popular range, and it’s just as sophisticated.
