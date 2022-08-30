The 47.2 m Zeal Superyacht Is Now Looking for a New Owner at a Near $10 Million Price Tag

Four decades ago, Dave Christensen wanted to create beautifully finished U.S.-built yachts, so he founded Christensen Shipyards. With 120 boat builders, they are dedicated to creating qualitative and reliable yachts. One of their creations is the Zeal Superyacht, which is now for sale.
According to IYC, The Zeal superyacht was launched in 1997 but recently refurbished with a new hull and paint job. Donald Starkey Designs made the exterior design in collaboration with Glade Johnson Design, the studio that took care of its interior plan.
Zeal, previously named Loon, Abbracci, and Silver Lining, has been chartered for many years, and aside from being well looked after, it was completely refitted four years ago. So, you needn't worry about its age; it keeps up with modern yachts.
The Zeal features a large sundeck with a comfortable sunbed, loungers, and seats at the helm station and a sky lounge with a lounge and a bar. Of course, a Jacuzzi is not missing. The upper deck aft also has teak decks, a bar, and a dining table where more formal events or gatherings can be organized. However, it's just as suitable for a full-blown party. A large staircase leads to a swim platform for those who prefer swimming rather than lounging around.
The superyacht can accommodate up to eleven guests and nine crew members, including the captain. You can host the guests in a master suite, four doubles, and a single. The master suite boasts a his-and-hers bathroom and a sizeable, fully fitted bathroom.
Powered by 2 Deutz AG engines, the yacht can reach a top speed of 19 knots (21.8 mph) and a cruising speed of 18 knots (20.7 mph). It's the 1202nd largest yacht worldwide and the 14th largest built at the Christensen Shipyard.
Do the features and specs of the Zeal tempt you? Well, be prepared to empty €9,887,147 ($9,873,304) out of your pockets if you want to become the owner of this 47,2 m superyacht.
