New Android Auto Update Now Available for Download for All Users

Google has just published a new Android Auto update for users running the stable version of the application, and as per the company’s typical approach, no information has been provided on what’s being changed with this release.
The new version is still part of the Android Auto 8.1 branch, and it’s actually a small build increase from the original release that went live earlier this month.
In other words, the new Android Auto update is version 8.1.6264, whereas the original build shipped to users in the stable channel was 8.1.6261.
The small build increase suggests Google has probably managed to resolve another Android Auto bug, but given the company doesn’t provide changelogs, it’s up to users to figure out if this is indeed the case.
And while we don’t know what’s included in this update, what we actually know is what’s not included.
The Coolwalk update that everybody seems to be waiting for these days is still nowhere to be seen, and at first glance, it looks like Google is missing its original target of rolling out this major update in the summer.
Technically, summer will be over in just a few days, but it’s pretty clear that Google needs more time to get Coolwalk ready. And this isn’t necessarily a problem, as such things do happen in the software world, but the lack of transparency is what’s causing more frustration in the Android Auto userbase.
Worth knowing, however, is that Coolwalk isn’t tied to a specific software update for Android Auto. The rollout of this UI overhaul will take place via a server-side switch, so users won’t be required to install a specific version of the app to get the new feature.
For the time being, nobody knows for sure when Coolwalk is supposed to go live, but the work on it continues at Google, so fingers crossed for more information to be shared soon.
