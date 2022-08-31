Walmart Billionaire’s Jaw-Dropping $79 Million Megayacht Finds a New Owner

While the world is trying to deal with the looming financial crisis, it’s business as usual in the world of multimillion-dollar superyachts. Someone just dropped somewhere around $79 million for a huge luxury yacht that’s almost a decade old and which was Nancy Walton Laurie’s floating mansion until now.
It was one of the most expensive and opulent superyachts on sale at the beginning of this year, and even though the price has dropped significantly since then, it’s now most likely one of the biggest sales in the industry this year. We’re talking about Secret, the 270.6-foot (82.5 meters) floating mansion that has been allegedly owned until now by the Walmart fortune heiress Nancy Walton Laurie.
The sale of this spectacular pleasure craft made headlines. This is the first change of ownership for Secret since 2013, when it was launched. It’s still the third-largest yacht built by the acclaimed German shipyard Abeking & Rasmussen, and it still boasts one of the most incredible designs, owed to Sam Sorgiovanni and J.W. Harris.
As usual, the final price is undisclosed, but the last known asking price was almost $80 million (€78,5 million), significantly less compared to what the price tag showed back in January - $98 million. The new owner is also mysterious for now, although it will be very difficult to stay that way once he or she starts cruising onboard this famous superyacht.
Big enough to accommodate up to 15 passengers, with a huge 20-people crew catering to their needs, Secret was also one of the most expensive superyachts to charter, asking for $875,000 per week. It boasts a state-of-the-art cinema room, both a swimming pool and a jacuzzi, plus a fully-equipped gym and a massage room. It can also reach remote exotic locations, thanks to a range of over 5,000 nautical miles (5,753 miles/9,260 km).
As for Nancy Walton and her husband, former basketball player Bill Laurie, they’ve still got another stunning superyacht left, the 361-foot (110 meters) Jubilee, with an estimated worth of $300 million.
The sale of this spectacular pleasure craft made headlines. This is the first change of ownership for Secret since 2013, when it was launched. It’s still the third-largest yacht built by the acclaimed German shipyard Abeking & Rasmussen, and it still boasts one of the most incredible designs, owed to Sam Sorgiovanni and J.W. Harris.
As usual, the final price is undisclosed, but the last known asking price was almost $80 million (€78,5 million), significantly less compared to what the price tag showed back in January - $98 million. The new owner is also mysterious for now, although it will be very difficult to stay that way once he or she starts cruising onboard this famous superyacht.
Big enough to accommodate up to 15 passengers, with a huge 20-people crew catering to their needs, Secret was also one of the most expensive superyachts to charter, asking for $875,000 per week. It boasts a state-of-the-art cinema room, both a swimming pool and a jacuzzi, plus a fully-equipped gym and a massage room. It can also reach remote exotic locations, thanks to a range of over 5,000 nautical miles (5,753 miles/9,260 km).
As for Nancy Walton and her husband, former basketball player Bill Laurie, they’ve still got another stunning superyacht left, the 361-foot (110 meters) Jubilee, with an estimated worth of $300 million.