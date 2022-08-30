Dwyane Wade Goes for “Late Night Fishing” Next to Luxury Yacht, The Wellesley

What can you do on an extended vacation on a luxury yacht? There are so many activities you can do on board, but, if you’re like Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union, the world is your oyster, and you can do everything. Including fishing at night.
Every year, former NBA player Dwyane Wade and his wife, actress Gabrielle Union, go on an extended holiday that they call the “Wade World Tour.” Although they don’t usually go around the world, they focus on several countries in the south of Europe.
This year, they’ve begun their holiday in the Balearic Islands in Spain and they chartered the same yacht they used for their holiday last year, The Wellesley.
But although the superyacht has everything necessary to make their stay comfortable, the couple is also enjoying what the island has to offer, including dinners at its restaurants, sunbathing on its beaches, and more.
In a new series of pictures and videos shared on Dwyane Wade’s Instagram account, the former NBA star revealed he even went fishing at night, right next to The Wellesley. Wade wasn’t joined by Gabrielle for this fun activity, but he hung out with some of his friends and crew members of the yacht. He wrote on one of the videos “Late night fishing.”
When it comes to the vessel, The Wellesley is an award-winning motor yacht, which comes with a price of $231,000 (€230,000) per week, plus expenses. It was built by the famous Dutch shipyard Oceanco in 1996, with Donald Starkey in charge of the interior styling, while the exterior design was done by Gerhard Gilgenast. In 2016, the luxury vessel was refitted.
The motor yacht has an overall length of 184'5 ft (56.2 m), a beam of 30 ft (9.14 m), and a draft of 10'2 ft (3.1 m). It spreads over three decks, and it has enough space for up to 12 guests in six cabins. There is a master suite on the upper deck, a VIP cabin, three triple rooms, plus a Pullman. Given its size, it also provides enough space for up to 12 crew members to ensure the customers' needs are met at all times.
Built with an aluminum superstructure, a steel hull, and a teak deck, The Wellesley is put in motion by twin MTU engines of 1,530 horsepower each. The three-decker has a cruise speed of 15 knots (17 mph / 28 kph), a maximum speed of 17 knots (20 mph / 31 kph), and a range of 6,200 nautical miles (7,135 mi / 11,482 km).
It comes with lots of amenities on board, plus several water toys and two tenders. But the Wade family seems to have their eyes set on checking out everything they can. And, yes, that seems to involve late-night fishing. So far, they've stayed only in Spain, but we're curious to see what other destinations will be featured in their Wade World Tour 2022.
This year, they’ve begun their holiday in the Balearic Islands in Spain and they chartered the same yacht they used for their holiday last year, The Wellesley.
But although the superyacht has everything necessary to make their stay comfortable, the couple is also enjoying what the island has to offer, including dinners at its restaurants, sunbathing on its beaches, and more.
In a new series of pictures and videos shared on Dwyane Wade’s Instagram account, the former NBA star revealed he even went fishing at night, right next to The Wellesley. Wade wasn’t joined by Gabrielle for this fun activity, but he hung out with some of his friends and crew members of the yacht. He wrote on one of the videos “Late night fishing.”
When it comes to the vessel, The Wellesley is an award-winning motor yacht, which comes with a price of $231,000 (€230,000) per week, plus expenses. It was built by the famous Dutch shipyard Oceanco in 1996, with Donald Starkey in charge of the interior styling, while the exterior design was done by Gerhard Gilgenast. In 2016, the luxury vessel was refitted.
The motor yacht has an overall length of 184'5 ft (56.2 m), a beam of 30 ft (9.14 m), and a draft of 10'2 ft (3.1 m). It spreads over three decks, and it has enough space for up to 12 guests in six cabins. There is a master suite on the upper deck, a VIP cabin, three triple rooms, plus a Pullman. Given its size, it also provides enough space for up to 12 crew members to ensure the customers' needs are met at all times.
Built with an aluminum superstructure, a steel hull, and a teak deck, The Wellesley is put in motion by twin MTU engines of 1,530 horsepower each. The three-decker has a cruise speed of 15 knots (17 mph / 28 kph), a maximum speed of 17 knots (20 mph / 31 kph), and a range of 6,200 nautical miles (7,135 mi / 11,482 km).
It comes with lots of amenities on board, plus several water toys and two tenders. But the Wade family seems to have their eyes set on checking out everything they can. And, yes, that seems to involve late-night fishing. So far, they've stayed only in Spain, but we're curious to see what other destinations will be featured in their Wade World Tour 2022.