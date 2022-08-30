Dutch Millionaire’s Classic Luxury Yacht Turns Heads in the South of France

While some millionaires are spending outrageous amounts on brand-new superyachts that are built to their exact specifications, others can see the potential of yachts that are already decades-old and offer them the chance to a new life.
The south of France has been one of the main scenes this summer for the luxury yachts that are parading every year, on their way to or from some opulent vacation. You couldn’t tell the difference between the newer boats and the ones that are from the ’50s or ‘60s, unless you stepped inside. Also, some of the classic yachts do exude a timeless elegance that stands out.
Sherakhan has a playful name now (inspired by the Jungle Book) and a bright white hull, which made it instantly recognizable when it was recently spotted anchored in Beaulieu-sur-Mer, on the French Riviera. But back in 1966, when it was launched by the Dutch shipyard Vuyk, it had a more formal appearance and a blue hull, under the name of Princess Margaret.
As former captain and founder of a luxury charter company, the Dutch millionaire Jan Verkerk knew exactly what passengers wanted and how to modernize a classic yacht. He did that with two vessels, and the massive Sherakhan (it’s 228-foot/70-meter-long) continues to be a highly popular choice to this day, since 2005, when it was first refitted. The latest and most complex refit was completed in 2017, by Icon Yachts.
Verkerk specifically wanted to make this 1966 yacht completely white, and to remove all the excess furniture and dark paneling, so that each construction and design detail would stand out. On top of that, the classic boat was fitted with all the modern amenities of superyachts, including the latest entertainment systems, a beauty salon, and a spa.
The result is a refreshed classic beauty that can compete with any younger yacht, at least when it comes to looks.
