Brand-New 47-Meter Fortuna Motor Yacht Launched by CMB Yachts

We all mortal folks dream of one day owning a floating paradise to sit back, relax, and fully enjoy the ocean breeze on a vessel we can call our own. But until that happens, if ever, we can at least get excited when a new yacht gets unveiled.
Turkish shipyard CMB Yachts announced the launch of its brand-new motor yacht Fortuna, previously known as Magic when it still was in the development phase.
The new 47-meter (153-foot) yacht has been launched in the Antalya Free Zone and comes with a beam of 8.85 meters (29 feet) and a volume of 490 GT.
With naval architecture developed by CMB Yachts themselves, the Fortuna motor yacht was built using composite technology, with a fiberglass hull, fiberglass superstructure, and teak decks.
Featuring interior design signed off by Beril Basaran from Arte-Bel Design, the vessel is able to comfortably accommodate up to 12 guests in six generous staterooms, including a large master suite, one VIP suite, two double suites, and two twin cabins. Meanwhile, the crew quarters house a crew of nine ready to cater to the guests’ needs and allow them to enjoy a laid-back luxury yacht experience.
Fortuna certainly has what it takes for a relaxed experience as it offers the owners and their guests two spacious saloons, a gym, and a hot tub on the flybridge. It features a large beach club that leads seamlessly into the lower deck, creating a perfect balance between indoor and outdoor spaces.
The superyacht is powered by twin diesel Caterpillar (C32) 1,450 hp/1470 ps engines and has a transoceanic range. It will comfortably cruise at 12 knots (22.2 kph) but is able to reach a maximum speed of 15 knots (27.7 kph), with a range of up to 3,000 nautical miles at 10 knots (18.5 kph).
In order to provide exceptional comfort levels to its guests, Fortuna has been built with at-anchor stabilizers. These stabilizers ensure the yacht’s guests will benefit from a smooth and seamless cruising experience, whether underway or sitting still at anchor.
Unfortunately, there are no images of the interior available at this moment, but considering CMB’s commitment to creating high-quality megayachts and their collaboration with the most successful yacht designers in the world, there is no doubt the interior spaces are designed using the finest materials, bespoke furniture, and eye-pleasing style.
CMB Yachts was founded in 2007 and is an affiliate of the Basaran Group, a Turkish construction, energy, and services conglomerate with over 25 years of experience in the yachting department. The Fortuna motor yacht has been built at its 10,000 square-meter (10,763 square-foot) facility in Antalya, the world’s most rapidly developing yachting city, where the yard builds all its yachts.
